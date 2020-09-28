Sage Valley cross-country runs in Sundance
The Sage Valley Junior High cross-country team ran in Sundance Friday.
The meet had a total of 44 boy runners and 39 girl runners. Sage Valley's Nathaniel Peterson took first place for the boys with a time of 11:52.
Other Sage Valley boy finishers include Connor Phipps (3rd), Dominic Palazarri (4th), Pat Hardesty (6th), Bevan Evenson (7th), Aaron Sullivan (9th), Chaldin Stephens (10th), Jaiden Hand (11th), Ethan Nichols (13th), James Sich (14th), Brendon Miller (17th), James Stainbrook (19th), Christian Lopez-Ramirez (20th), Ander Scott (22nd), Layne Stephens (23rd), Johnathan Hand (24th), Joshua McReynolds (25th), Landon Maston (35th), Hunter Bailey (36th), Kamron Hatzenbihler (40th) and Jaiden Mahoney (41st).
The Save Valley girls team was led by second-place finisher Sadie Mason with a time of 13:57.
Other Sage Valley finishers for the girls include Syrei Johnson (3rd), Clara Bourgeois (4th), McKayla Ely (7th), Maddy Couch (9th), Grace Miller (10th), Ciara Coombs (11th), Kinzlee Morgado (12th), Claire Lubben (13th), April Peterson (17th), Gabi Given (22nd), Hannah Hottell (23rd), Cheyenne Kinneberg (24th), Jenna Fox (26th), Emily Doherty (27th), Baylee Morris (30th), Alexis Miller (32nd), Kodi Wood (34th), Kylie Worthington (35th) and Maddy Dawkins (39th).
