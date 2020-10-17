The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls cross-country teams both took fourth place during the 4A East conference meet in Cheyenne Friday.
The Bolts girls team was led by 11th-place finisher Rylee Brandon with a time of 22:09.81.
Behind Brandon for the girls were Abby Arnold (17th), Hailee Morgado (19th), Madison Lubben (25th), Violet Timmons (26th), Kaitlyn Mansheim (27th) and Dani Jones (34th).
The top finisher for the Thunder Basin boys team was Zach Mansheim at 14th with a time of 18:57.96.
Finishers for the boys team behind Mansheim were Alex Draper (17th), Cael Porter (19th), David Gordon (22nd), Carter Matthews (23rd), Jackson Zabel (31st) and Nick Juelfs (34th).
The Campbell County High School girls team finished fifth and the boys team finished sixth at the conference meet.
The Camel girls were led by a top-10 finish by junior Reilly Wilson (9th) with a time of 21:58.06.
Behind Wilson for the girls was Averi Dewine (18th), Makayla Mayer (20th), Catlynn Stewart (35th) and Bella Sheehan (36th).
For the boys, junior Sam Kjerstad led the Camels with a time of 18:53.72 to put him at 13th place.
Behind Kjerstad was Jon Giraby (21st), Braik Hurm (25th), Dyson Dana (36th) and Lane Mueller (39th).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County have one meet remaining for the cross-country season. The Bolts and Camels will travel to Casper for the state meet at 10 a.m. next Saturday.
