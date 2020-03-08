After being upset by Cheyenne Central on Friday, the main focus for the Thunder Basin High School girls Saturday was earning a spot at the Class 4A state tournament.
The Bolts took care of that with a 67-51 win over Cheyenne South on Saturday morning in the East Regional basketball tournament in Gillette. Then they turned their attention to Casper-Natrona County in the the third-place game.
TBHS only made two 3-pointers through the first three quarters against the Fillies, but found their range in the fourth quarter to finally gain some breathing room at the Pronghorn Center.
It was within one or two possessions for most of the game until a 15-3 run by the Bolts to start the fourth quarter led to a 58-48 win.
“Sometimes those losses are what you need to get hungry again,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “Last night felt pretty crappy for everyone, myself included, and I just loved our intensity and energy today. There was just a different drive and a different hunger.”
An abundance of fouls for both teams didn’t allow the Bolts to gain much rhythm through three quarters, but two reserves came in and changed that with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth. Junior Kinsley Larson made the first with 6:20 left for her only points of the game, then junior Brady Diemling knocked down another 20 seconds later.
The 9-1 run to start the quarter turned a slim 35-31 lead into Thunder Basin’s first double-digit advantage at 45-32. A minute later, Diemling swished another 3-pointer, then Jersie Taylor stole the ball and fed Gabby Drube for a fast-break layup to bust the game open at 50-34.
“We haven’t been shooting well these last couple of days, so it felt good to step up and hit some,” Diemling said. “It was a tight game, back and forth, and all of a sudden we all just stepped up.”
Thunder Basin’s final 3-pointer came with three minutes left when Payton McGrath knocked it down from the corner to keep the Fillies at bay at 53-38.
Natrona outscored TBHS 10-5 the rest of the way, but it wasn’t enough to threaten the Bolts.
Junior Sydney Solem led Thunder Basin in scoring with 14 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and Drube also was in double figures with 12.
The win sends the Bolts into the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the 4A East. They’ll face Rock Springs in the first round of the state tournament Thursday in Casper.
TBHS vs. Cheyenne South
The Bolts beat Cheyenne South by 16 Saturday morning, but it wasn’t easy. They only held a 20-19 lead at halftime.
“Going into halftime, we were saying, ‘We’ve got to bring it or we aren’t going (to state),” Lutgen said.
Taylor took charge in the third quarter, scoring eight of her 20 points, and the Bolts outscored South 21-5 to take control. That run made the difference, because the Bison outscored TBHS by a point in the fourth quarter.
