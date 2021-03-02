Bolts sophomore Lane Catlin caps 38-0 season with state championship

It took 1 minute and 53 seconds for Lane Catlin to win the 220-pound state wrestling title.
Catlin, a sophomore at Thunder Basin High School, went into the final match of the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships this past weekend with a perfect 37-0 record. Nothing was going to stop him from his first state title, not even Evanston junior Rigan Hoggatt, who was 29-4 on the season and squared off against Catlin in the title match.
Up 2-0 in the first period, Catlin got control of Hoggatt’s body and pinned him to the mat to claim the title and cap a perfect season.
“It didn’t really hit me right away,” Catlin said about his last pin. “It just felt like another match, honestly.”
While Catlin celebrated with his teammates, which included his brother Dylan, who finished second at 138 pounds, it wasn’t until he got back to the bus that he began to realize how special his season really had been.
“It was a great season,” Catlin said. “It was just so surreal thinking about.”
The Bolts took third place with a team score of 224, behind Sheridan (243.5) and Natrona County (247.5). While it was emotional to win the state title in just his second year at Thunder Basin, Catlin said it was even more emotional knowing this would be the final tournament wrestling with his brother Dylan and the other three seniors on the team.
“It was very emotional even before my match after he wrestled,” Lane Catlin said.
Roughly an hour before Lane’s championship match, Dylan lost in the 138-pound final to Reese Osborne of Sheridan, who also ended the season with a perfect record at 29-0.
While he’ll miss being able to spend time with his older brother and learn from him on the mat at Thunder Basin, Lane said he’ll always remember this season.
“It’s been great all year,” he said. “We just have a great bond and friendship just with everyone on the team.”
While it was nice to finish out the season 38-0, his individual record isn’t what’s important during the season. Last year, Catlin finished fourth at state at 195 pounds.
“The record doesn’t really matter,” Lane Catlin said. “It was a great season, but going forward, our team will keep improving and we’ll be back next year and I think we’ll do great.
“I’d love to win a couple more state titles, but I’ll just keep working hard and taking it match by match.”
1 freshman, 1 senior also win titles
Also for the Bolts at the state tournament, freshman Antonio Avila finished his first season with a state title while teammate Jeric Igo’s career ended with one.
Avila (113 pounds) claimed the championship by beating Campbell County’s Darron Provost 11-5. He finished with a 30-1 record.
“I was super nervous before (the match) and I just couldn’t believe I did it,” Avila said. “It’s just been a goal of mine since I was so little and I just couldn’t believe I got it. I was so happy.”
Avila, who’s been wrestling for 11 years, looked up to his parents in the crowd at the Casper Events Center after his victory.
“I just looked up to them and I just couldn’t believe it,” Avila said.
Igo was fifth at state last year as a junior and said he wanted to end his career as a Bolt on a high note.
Going into the tournament with a 26-4 record at 126 pounds, Igo battled his way through the bracket with a 9-1 major decision over Sheridan’s Dylan Gloss in the first round, a 10-8 decision over Natrona County’s Nathaniel Sausedo in the second round and an 8-3 decision over Campbell County’s Logan Johnson in the semifinals to get to the championship match.
There, Igo faced Laramie’s Dakota Ledford, who went into the match with a 31-4 record as a freshman. Igo came out on top with a 6-2 decision to win the title and end the season 30-4 at 126 pounds.
“It just felt good to know that all the practice and everything from this year paid off,” Igo said. “It felt good to win it for my team, too.
“It felt good to have my last match be a state title, but it was kind of sad too to know that it’s over.”
Overall, Thunder Basin qualified 19 wrestlers for the state tournament. Of those 19, 11 placed in the top six. Six Bolts wrestled in the finals of their weight classes.
“They all wrestled well,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “Even the guys that didn’t win it, they all wrestled well and had a great tournament and great seasons. We put six in the finals and all six wanted to win it. Those kids worked their butts off all year.”
Freshman Jais Rose (132 pounds), Dylan Catlin (138) and junior Cael Porter (152) all placed second. Junior Seamus Casey was third at 145 pounds while juniors Alex Draper (120) and Aidyn Mitchell (182) both won fourth place for the Bolts.
Sophomore Aden Jorgensen (170) and Dillon Glick (195) both placed fifth.
For Campbell County, 14 wrestlers were qualified for the state tournament. The Camels finished ninth as a team and were led by sophomore Darron Provost, who placed second at 113 pounds after losing to Avila in the championship match.
Three Camels placed third in junior Colt Welsh (113), freshman Logan Johnson (126) and sophomore Blake Harding (138). Junior Lucas Hill (132) and senior Colter Rankin (285) both finished sixth.
