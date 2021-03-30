The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team added one more home game to the schedule for this season, according to the team's Facebook page. The Mustangs will now play the Rapid City War Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex for its first regular season game.
The added game is against the Oklahoma Flying Aces at 7 p.m. April 10 at home. Season tickets will be valid for both games and tickets bought for this Saturday's game will still be valid despite the change of opponents, the team announced on Facebook.
The Mustangs started the season with a 42-40 preseason win over the Dallas Prime last weekend at home.
Mustangs tickets can be bought at wyomingmustangsfootball.com or at the Cam-plex ticket office and at cam-plex.com. Tickets for kids are $12, mezzanine tickets are $15 and floor tickets are $20.
