Campbell County High School senior Vijay Pitter was driving to Casper to pick up his new Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle Sunday evening. A good day for the standwout football player was about to flip upside down.
“Then I got the call and my whole mood changed,” Pitter said.
The phone call was from Shrine Bowl coach Aaron Papich telling him that the Wyoming all-star football game, scheduled for June 13, had been canceled. It was tough news for Pitter and every other senior in Wyoming who had earned the right to play.
Being selected to the Shrine Bowl is one of the most-anticipated achievements in state prep football. Teams from the north and south sides of the state are made up of the best seniors from all classes of play and they battle in one final football game in Casper.
“I was looking forward to just playing with the guys that busted their rear ends for the whole season,” Pitter said.
The actual game is only a part of the Shrine Bowl experience. The whole week is planned out with activities with the most anticipated being a bus trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
The motto “strong legs run so that weak legs can walk” is taken very seriously and something the athletes take to heart after the week is over.
But this year’s crop of all-star seniors will miss all of that.
Pitter, along with four Thunder Basin High School seniors — Caleb Driskill, Mason Hamilton, Tanner Richards and Blaine Allen — were selected to the 2020 Shrine Bowl, which is now canceled.
“As soon as I found out I was selected, I was just really excited and pumped,” said Richards, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Bolts. “I was excited to play one more game with my friends and get to compete against the best players in the state.”
Richards has been stuck at home like students all over Campbell County and Wyoming with schools shut down. He said he’s “watched about 1,000 movies” and been playing a lot of video games. COVID-19 also has caused uncertainty about baseball season for Richards, but he thought the Shrine Bowl was far enough out that he wouldn’t have to worry about missing it.
“Just having that, it kind of gave me hope. But that’s gone now too,” Richards said. “Everything seems to be falling apart.”
Driskill, who was the Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year and has committed to the University of Wyoming, was looking forward to stacking up against the state’s best players. But he also wanted to meet and get to know some of them.
Often times at the Shrine Bowl, longtime opponents and sworn enemies on the football field find they have more in common once they’re wearing the same jersey. It’s a week when many lifelong friendships are forged.
“There was definitely some guys that I’ve played against for so long that I was looking forward to not just playing on the same team with, but getting to know them too,” Driskill said. “I’ve talked to some guys that played in (the Shrine Bowl) before and they said it was one of the favorite weeks they’ve ever had.”
Once Driskill read some of the reasoning behind the cancellation, he said he understands. The press release cited precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, along with not wanting to ask families for donations during these trying times.
“They’re just trying to do what’s best for everyone,” Driskill said.
It was supposed to be the 47th annual Shrine Bowl and the game had been played every summer since 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.