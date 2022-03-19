The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won its first game of the season 3-0 over the defending state champions of Rock Springs on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts took an early 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game with a goal by Sam Bonar assisted by Alex Michael. Thunder Basin's Cena Carlson made the game 2-0 with 3 minutes left in the first half with a goal assisted by Brooke Dunham.
Michael added a big insurance goal late in the second half off an assist by Carlson to close out the game 3-0.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings. The Tigers were ranked No. 2.
Thunder Basin will return to the field next weekend for its two first conference matches of the season. The Bolts will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
