Thunder Basin's volleyball team left Saturday's match against Campbell County knowing two things: One, that they didn't play to their best ability, and two, that they weren't going to lose again on Tuesday.
The Bolts left Saturday with a different mindset, and it helped them beat their rival 3-1 at home.
The final results may have been 3-1, but the game certainly wasn't as one-sided in the Bolts' favor. Momentum was constantly swinging back-and-forth in each set.
For the first set, the Bolts took an early 8-3 lead that forced the Camels to call a timeout. Thunder Basin added to that lead to make it 12-6 before the Camels scored four straight to bring the game to 12-10. After a few points on each side, the Camels took the lead at 16-15.
Campbell County looked like it was pulling away when the Bolts fought back and retook the lead at 23-22. Two-straight points and the Bolts won the first set.
The second set was almost exactly opposite, with the Camels taking the big lead to start at 6-2. The Bolts made it close with the Bolts scoring seven-straight points with senior Morgan Shirley serving. After ending Shirley's run, the Camels regained the lead and held it through the set, winning 25-18.
Shirley said the issue in the second set was communication — the team didn't have any of it.
"That's what lost us that set," Shirley said. "We got together and we were like, 'Okay, we've got to talk, we've got to have energy' — that's what got us through."
Thunder Basin started the third set with an 8-5 lead and extended it to 15-8 with a rowdy crowd in the Bolts' gymnasium. After winning the third set, the Bolts were in the driver's seat in the match.
The Camels took a 5-1 lead to start the fourth match, but the Bolts once again pushed back and took the lead at 14-13. Campbell County made a push, but the Bolts secured the win at 25-23 to win the game 3-1.
Coach Wenett Martin was proud of how her team responded to the adversity in each set.
"Coming in to this (game), we had some doubts," Martin said. "I thought the girls played outstanding tonight, just outstanding. They executed x's and o's and they had to dig deep because the Camels are a good team."
The crowd was loud and supportive for both teams, which coach Martin appreciated because both Gillette teams will need to get used to the crowd level at state tournaments. She said the crowd on Tuesday came pretty close to state-tournament level noise.
Sydnee Streitz, who transferred to Thunder Basin from Campbell County toward the end of the summer, is part of a large group of Bolts players who are still learning each other's games and personalities. Despite the short amount of time the team has had together, Streitz feels the group is coming together well, and their chemistry showed on Tuesday night.
Both the Bolts and Camels will be in Afton on Friday and Saturday for the Star Valley Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.