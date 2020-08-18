There were plenty of red faces and bent-over postures Monday afternoon, as the Bolts crossed the finish line in near-100-degree temperatures.
It was the first day of practice for the Thunder Basin High School cross-country team at Cam-plex Park. In Gillette circles, that doubles as the time trials and they carry much more weight than the typical first day of practice.
For Gillette cross-country teams, the varsity squad is decided by the 2-mile race. It’s a quick indicator of who spent time running over the summer.
“It tells me who worked hard and who didn’t work hard over the summer,” TBHS coach Terri Hinkel
Senior Zach Mansheim finished as the top boy runner for the second straight year, while sophomore Brooke Dunham finished in first place for the girls team.
Mansheim said he felt good running, despite being a little sore during the race. With some of the uncertainty about the season, his mindset was push it hard right off the bat.
His mind set was “just push as hard as I can. The season can end any time, so just run my hardest and finish my senior year off strong,” Mansheim said.
Mansheim clocked in at 12 minutes 17 seconds, but said he was hoping to be a little closer to 12 minutes. Alex Draper was next up at 12:32, while David Gordon, Cael Porter and Nick Juelf came in seconds apart a little under a minute later.
Hinkel said Mansheim and Draper worked hard over the summer to get in shape for the first day. She also was happy with how tightly packed the next wave of runners were. Gordon finished third at 13:21, while Jackson Zabel finished seventh at 13:34.
“Alex and Zach were way up there, so obviously the other ones need to get up there with them,” Hinkel said. “But that’s good for the boys.”
Dunham, who had a time of 14:46, said it felt like she was stuck inside for most of the summer because of COVID-19. That made it tough to train and tough to run a race on the first day of practice.
“It was hard. I didn’t run much this summer, but I think I can get in shape pretty quickly,” she said. “I’m excited to get back out here, especially because this summer I was trapped inside. It felt good to get back on my feet and get moving.”
Dunham said winning the time trial on the girls side was the goal and was thankful to have junior teammate Rylee Brandon pushing her along the way. Brandon took second on the girls team with a time of 14:54. Abby Arnold (15:42), Madi Lubben (15:52) and Violet Timmons (16:17) rounded out the top five.
Hinkel also liked the effort from Hailee Morgado in seventh place and thinks she will be a strong runner once she gets in better shape.
Hinkel saw a lot of good things at the time trials, which are meant to throw the athletes into the fire right way. And it certainly felt like a fire was blazing at some points of the race, with just the slightest of breezes picking up as it ended.
“It was miserable,” Hinkel said. “It’s not ideal running conditions that’s for sure. Today you’re going to run with a lot of guts, because of the heat. It’s not fun at all.”
