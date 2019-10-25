The young group of Campbell County High School boys cross-country runners have made strides in rebuilding a powerhouse program that used to contend for state championships year after year.
After taking last place as a team at the 2018 Class 4A state meet, the all-underclassmen Camels finished fourth at the East Regional meet last week, two points shy of third. They ride that finish into the state meet Saturday at Star Valley.
“It’s pretty cool to see the difference a year makes,” Camels coach Trisha Evenson said about the group of sophomores, now with a year of varsity experience. “They’ve really met or exceeded our expectations as far as trying to build the team culture and start building their own culture of what they want the team to become.”
Sophomore Braik Hurm led last season with a 19th place finish at state and continues to pace the Camels runners. He’s consistently finished in the top 15 in meets this season and was 13th at regionals last weekend with a time of 17 minutes, 24.76 seconds.
“We got a lot of new people and a lot of new people who are pretty good,” said Hurm, who’s aiming for a top-15 state finish himself. “I never thought I’d be on a team this young.”
Hurm and sophomore Sam Kjerstad, the No. 2 Camels runner, lead a group of seven headed to the state meet — four sophomores and three freshmen.
“I just try to stay with Braik. That’s what I’ve done since eighth grade. Just stay with Braik,” Kjerstad said.
They all ran under 21 minutes in races during the season, the mark Evenson sets for boys to beat to compete at state.
Last season, three runners broke the 21-minute mark.
“We’ve got room to grow,” Kjerstad said. “By the time we’re seniors, we’ll have two new batches of runners coming in. They might have some good guys too.”
The location of this year’s state meet is hosted at Afton Valley View Golf Course in Afton. It is one of the most difficult cross-country courses in the state with a high elevation and rolling hills for runners to tackle, Evenson said. She ran it when she was in high school and college and said it might even be a little too difficult.
However, the difficult course could play to the advantage of the Camels.
“It could definitely benefit us. We’ve been training hills and I tell them, ‘We might not always be the fastest team, but we can be the toughest team,’” Evenson said.
The seven Camels competing at state will be Hurm, Kjerstad, sophomores Brant Morrison and Edgar Armas, and freshmen Cameron Marcus, Jon Garibay and Sam Capron.
Girls bring 3 runners to state
The Camels girls will have three running at state, shy of the five runners needed to score as a team.
“It has been tough, but we’ve pushed through it and we’ve done well in our meets. We just aren’t able to score as a team,” said sophomore runner Reilly Wilson. “I always like having a smaller team because you’re more like a family.”
Last season, the Camels girls finished ninth out of 11 teams.
Wilson led last year’s team with a 27th place finish and a time of 20:35.91, and she heads back to state this season hoping for a top-20 finish.
The other two Camel girls runners are freshman Bella Sheehan and junior Catlynn Stewart.
“It’s a little bit harder this year compared to the last two years just because when you don’t have a team there’s not as much at stake and not as much, necessarily, to run for,” Evenson said. “They’ve done a good job of just creating that team mentality still, even though they’re not scoring.”
