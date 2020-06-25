It didn’t take long for the Gillette Roughriders to win its first match up in the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Behind a perfect game by senior Hayden Sylte on the mound and consistent hitting at the plate, the Roughriders beat Alliance (Nebraska) in just five innings to secure an 8-0 home win.
“It might be the first perfect game I’ve ever seen,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “I’d have to go back and look but I think you’d remember one. We’ve thrown a lot of no-hitters but not any perfect games.”
Perleberg said the mercy rule in tournament play was eight runs instead of the typical 10, and the bats got going early for the Roughriders with at least one run in each of the four innings the team went to the plate.
“We know we have a great shot at winning with any of our guys on the mound,” said senior Kaleb Lewis, who went 3-3 at the plate, including a two-run triple. “It feels great to keep the bats going and at the same time have the confidence on defense and then obviously have that kind of pitching performance on top of it.”
Slyte ended the game with five strikeouts in his five innings of no-hit ball while also reaching base twice at the plate.
“Teams saw this and they saw the score and everything that happened and they’re going to throw their best at us, which is what we want,” Sylte said. “I think it puts it in the back of their head the rest of the tournament that we’re legit.”
The Roughriders got to Alliance's pitching staff early, forcing the starter out of the game after surrendering five runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings. Perleberg credited the team’s hot start to remaining focused after first pitch was delayed an hour and 15 minutes.
“The game in front of us this morning went 12 innings. It’s hard when you’re ready to go and all the sudden it’s almost two hours later and you’re still just sitting there,” Perleberg said. “It’s a little different with this group because it’s such a veteran group, so that wasn’t an issue for us today and we really set the tone because we threw our best guy out there today.”
Perleberg said the performance by Sylte was a much needed one after he had a tough outing in Omaha last week.
“He needed one of those, he’s been our guy here for a couple years and we were really just looking forward to getting him back out there and getting that horrible taste out of his mouth,” Perleberg. “He’s so coachable and obviously such a talented young man, and this game is definitely something he’ll remember for a very long time.”
Behind Sylte, Perleberg said the defense held their ground and showcased what the Roughriders are capable of when the team is pitching with confidence. Perleberg said he intentionally scheduled a game the night prior to the tournament, a 13-3 win over Premier West (Colorado), in order to prepare his players for long stretches of consecutive games like state tournaments at the end of the season.
“It was a way to get in one more game this week and to challenge our guys and to prepare us for what we’re going to see later in the summer,” Perleberg said. “It challenges us to keep us focusing through Friday and Saturday and all the way into Sunday.”
The Roughriders’ next game in the tournament is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
