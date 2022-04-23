The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team escaped with a 38-37 win over the Topeka Tropics on Saturday in Kansas.
The Mustangs were down 37-32 late in the fourth quarter but strung together a strong offensive drive to get to Topeka's 1-yard line with 10 seconds to play. Quarterback Tasleem Wilson — playing in his first game for the Mustangs — scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run as time expired to give Wyoming its second win of the season.
The Mustangs trailed for over half the game but took its first lead 32-30 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Wyoming improved to 2-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League.
The Tropics came out of the gate strong and took an early 8-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game. Wilson threw an interception on Wyoming's first offensive drive and Topeka took advantage with a 17-yard touchdown pass on its next drive to go up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Wilson scored his first offensive touchdown in a Mustangs uniform with a 4-yard touchdown run to trim Topeka's lead to 14-6 after a missed extra point.
The Tropics extended the lead on its first offensive play on the next drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to go up 22-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs answered right back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Christopher Williams to make it 22-12 with 12:57 left in the second quarter.
For the second straight drive, the Tropics scored on their first play from scrimmage with a 27-yard touchdown pass to take an 18-point lead. Rashad Ridley answered with a touchdown run 6 minutes later to cut the lead to 30-18.
Wyoming had an opportunity to score at the end of the first half but ran out of time after an incomplete pass.
Wilson started the second half with his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to trim Topeka's lead to four points. After the Tropics turned it over on downs, Wyoming took its first lead of the night with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Tabyus Taylor to go up 32-30 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Topeka reclaimed the lead 36-32 after a 1-yard touchdown run. The Tropics were awarded one additional point on the ensuing kickoff after tackling Ridley in the end zone to go up 37-32.
The two teams traded turnover on downs before the Mustangs took back over on offense with 5:31 left in the game. Taylor powered through the Tropics defense with multiple tough runs before landing the Mustangs at Topeka's 2-yard line with 13 seconds left.
The Mustangs failed to score on the next play but rushed to the line with no timeouts left before Wilson found the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak as time expired to seal the team's second win of the season.
The win was Cedric Walker's first as head coach for the Mustangs. He took over for Curtis Williams who signed a resignation letter for medical reasons earlier this week.
Wyoming (2-4, 2-3) will return to the field next weekend for a home game with the Billings Outlaws. The Mustangs will host Billings at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.