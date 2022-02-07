The top 2 teams in the Frontier Division of the North American Tier 3 Hockey League — the Gillette Wild and the Helena Bighorns — met for a pair of games this weekend at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
While both games went down to the wire, Helena came away with two-game sweep with a 4-3 win Friday and a 3-2 overtime win Saturday night.
The Wild went into the matchup with a three-point lead over Helena for first place in the division. Helena left Gillette with four points with the two wins while the Wild salvaged one point with the overtime loss to leave the two team’s tied at 72 points on the season.
Helena (35-3-2) holds the tiebreaker over Gillette (35-4-2) after winning the season series 4-2.
A playoff atmosphere
This weekend’s games brought in more than 2,000 fans between Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game had an attendance of 876 and Saturday had a program-record of 1,308 fans, according to the team’s website.
The Wild broke its attendance record in its last matchup with Helena last month before re-breaking the record this weekend.
Gillette’s start to the series wasn’t ideal after allowing three consecutive goals in the first period to dig an early 3-0 deficit. But the Wild used the energy from the home crowd to reel off the next three goals to tie the game 3-3.
Isaac Young scored the Wild’s first two goals in the second period, both assisted by Logan Dudinsky and Declan Young. Brock Trboyevich tied the game with a goal off assists by Tucker Lien and Sky Solig 14 minutes into the second period.
In the third period, Helena netted the only goal and held off Gillette’s offensive attack to hold on to the 4-3 win. Jack Orchard took the loss in net with 39 saves on 43 shots.
On Saturday, the Wild fell behind early again after a Helena goal by Gavyn Galloway in the first period. Gillette responded with a goal from Trboyevich off assists by Lien and Solig to tie the game 1-1 midway through the first frame.
Helena reclaimed the lead with the game’s only goal in the second period from Adam Harvey.
Down 2-1, Gillette was held scoreless for nearly 19 minutes in the third period. But with just over one minute left in regulation, captain Declan Young was able to find the back of the net on a clutch shot for his 43rd goal of the season off assists by Solig and Saizha Norwegian to send the game to overtime.
In front of the record-breaking crowd, Helena was able to escape with the win after a game-winning goal from Galloway to seal the game 3-2. Jake Turek took the loss with 27 saves on 30 shots in net for Gillette.
Still not out of it
Gillette and Helena are the clear-cut top 2 teams in the division with less than a month to go in the regular season. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths for the Frasier Cup playoffs and will finish out the season playing for seeding.
Behind Gillette and Helena in the division is the Bozeman Icedogs (21-14-3-1) and the Great Falls Americans (20-14-3-2) with 46 and 45 points respectively. With a cushy 26-point lead in second place, Gillette will look to finish the season strong in hopes of gaining a point on Bozeman to move back into the No. 1 playoff seed.
The Wild have six regular season games left this month, five of which will be played on the road. Gillette’s last home game will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Badlands Sabres (17-21-2).
The Wild will end the season with two road series against Butte (17-23-2) and Badlands. Helena has seven regular season games left including three games against Bozeman, three games against Great Falls and one game against Butte.
