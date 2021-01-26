It’s been almost a year since Shawn and Tyler Neary last stepped on the court for an official college basketball game.
Shawn, the former coach of the Gillette College men’s basketball team, took a volunteer assistant basketball coach position at his alma mater, Montana State University Billings. The decision came after the Northern Wyoming Community College District abruptly cut all athletics at Sheridan and Gillette colleges last summer.
Shawn was the only coach in the history of the Pronghorns program, compiling a record of 268-70 in 11 seasons for a .750 winning percentage.
During the program’s inaugural season in 2009-2010, Gillette College posted a record of 18-12, then made the jump to 24-7 the following year. In 2014-15, the Pronghorns finished as the No. 9-ranked team (27-8) in the country and were even better the following year in 2015-16, when the team finished 35-2 and at No. 3 at the NJCAA tournament.
The Pronghorns made it to the national tournament again the next year, winning one game and losing one in the Sweet 16 round to finish at 32-4.
With his career at Gillette College now in the rearview mirror, Shawn is moving forward at a higher level of college basketball.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Shawn said. “Obviously, we had a very difficult deal (with Gillette College cutting athletics), but now it’s an opportunity for me as a coach to grow and to work with a different level.”
While Shawn is excited to coach with MSUB head coach and longtime friend Mick Durham, he also will have a front row seat to watching his son continue with his college basketball career.
Tyler, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 2019, played in 65 games for the Camels, according to MaxPreps.com. In his senior year, he averaged 12.7 points a game on his way to a state runner-up finish.
After graduating, Tyler redshirted his freshman year at Gillette College. When the basketball program was cut, the pair had to adapt to figure out what was best for the both of them going forward.
Having his father alongside him through a roller coaster of emotions has been a huge benefit emotionally, Tyler said. That was a big part in his decision to join his dad at MSUB.
“My dad and I have a great relationship and we’re very close,” Tyler said. “My new teammates here have been really welcoming and I’ve really blended well with them. It’s been really helpful.”
While the father and son both found a new home at MSUB following the demise of the Gillette College Pronghorns program, the pair have had to wait a little longer than originally expected to return to competition. In November, MSUB announced it would not participate in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season.
Shawn said the team was still able to have limited practices, but the players and coaches were missing out on the most important thing a basketball team needs: competition.
“From a coach’s perspective, practices are critically important, but you need to play,” Shawn said. “As a coaching staff, we need to see who our guys are and to see who’s going to step up and who’s going to compete and who’s not.”
The coaching staff’s wish was granted when MSUB released a revised schedule for the men’s and women’s teams last week. While the women have a 10-game schedule, the men have just four games on the slate with the possibility of adding more, according to a press release from the university.
Despite the limited games, Tyler and Shawn are both thankful to have an opportunity to step on the court at all.
“Going into it, I just want to keep being grateful,” Tyler said. “This is something that I think a lot of us took for granted a year ago. I want to continue to go out there and give it everything I have because you never know what the future holds or when it could be your last game.”
The Yellowjackets will start the season Feb. 6 at home against Yellowstone Christian College. MSUB men’s team will play at Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 10 and host RMC Feb. 17.
The team will end the season hosting YCC again Feb. 27.
“I think it’s great that these college players get to play, even if it’s not under normal circumstances,” Shawn said. “I think it’s important that they get to play.”
No fans will be allowed at MSUB basketball games, which could be a good thing for Shawn’s coaching strategy, he said.
“I think the good thing is that the players will be able to hear me better,” Shawn said. “Now they can’t say, ‘I didn’t hear you coach.’”
