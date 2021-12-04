Young Camel girls team ready to surprise the state

For the first time in 22 years, Campbell County High School is going into a season with a new girls basketball coach.
Mitch Holst stepped down in May after winning 11 state titles with the program. Instead of retiring, he transitioned to coaching the JV boys team at CCHS this winter.
Braidi Lutgen took over for Holst after taking a year off from coaching. Lutgen coached Thunder Basin to its first state title in 2019 before stepping down after the 2020 season.
Lutgen graduated from CCHS in 1996 after helping win three state championships for the Camels. Her older brother, Bubba Hladky, is coaching the boys varsity team in the same gym.
With a new face leading the program, the Camels are preparing to compete for a spot in the state tournament. Lutgen is expecting to surprise teams in a loaded Class 4A division throughout the course of the season.
Outwork the competition
It would be easy for coaches and other players in the state to overlook the Camels. The team is returning just one starter from last year’s team.
But under Lutgen, the Camels aren’t worried about what other teams around the state think. All the Camels care about now is controlling what they can control both on and off the court.
“We’re going to be young and we’re going to be inexperienced, but I think that whatever we lack in experience we will make up for in hustle,” Lutgen said. “We’re going to play fast, which is the main reason we condition so much.
“We’re going to be known for our defense and we’re going to play deep.”
The most notable theme for this year’s Camels is youth. Maddie Jacobson — the team’s tallest player at 6-foot-1 — is the team’s only senior. She will captain the team along with juniors Millie Riss, Madison Robertson and Raimi Hladky.
Hladky was set to be the Camels’ starting point guard going into the year but will miss the first month of the season after hurting her hip, Lutgen said. Sophomore Sydnee Streitz was a key contributor as a freshman last year but will miss the entire season after tearing her ACL in the summer.
Injuries aside, Campbell County will be one of the youngest teams in Class 4A. But the majority of the roster put in a ton of work in the gym over the summer and in the offseason, Lutgen said.
Sophomores Cami Curtis and Onna Castellanos could contribute early on in the season as well as freshman Lauren Kuhbacher. Minutes are never a set number for a coach like Lutgen, who substitutes early and often depending on game flow.
Now the most important thing for the Camels is to have the entire roster buy in to a new offensive system and a whole new coaching staff. The new system includes a style of play that emphasizes team basketball.
“They just have to buy in to flying around on defense and learning how to have a team concept of basketball where you know each night you might have someone else in the limelight,” Lutgen said. “All 12 of them will play and all 12 of them will have an important role on this team.”
Campbell County won’t be relying on one scorer to win or lose games, Lutgen said. The Camels will win as a team, and the Camels will lose as a team.
“I think it will be really difficult for teams to beat us,” Robertson said. “There’s not going to be just one person you have to guard. The whole team is going to be able to score.”
The coaching philosophies of Holst and Lutgen are nearly identical. The strategic similarities have helped ease the transition for the older players who started their careers under Holst.
“It’s just a different atmosphere,” Jacobson said. “It’s the same intensity as it always has been but (Lutgen) has her own little things that she’s been implementing that I think will benefit us in the long run.”
The Camels haven’t made the state tournament since 2019. Campbell County was eliminated last year after a disappointing loss to Sheridan in the first round of the regional tournament. It was the Camels’ first loss to the Broncs all season.
As the team’s only senior, Jacobson would like nothing more than to end her basketball career at the state tournament in March at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
One important factor to accomplish that goal will be for the team to maintain its intensity throughout the course of the season, Riss said. In order to do that, the team will have to take advantage of every minute of every game they play.
“We just have to have that togetherness where we stay together throughout the whole season,” Riss said. “When things get hard or if we’re losing, we just have to stay together as a team.”
The Camels will start the season by hosting the REMAX/Gillette Invitation starting Thursday at CCHS. Campbell County will play Saint Thomas More of South Dakota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Camels will play Evanston at 6 p.m. Friday and Cody at noon Saturday at CCHS.
