The Campbell County High School boys basketball team went 1-2 at the Power2Play Tournament this weekend in Windsor, Colorado.
The Camels started the tournament with a 65-45 loss to Severance of Colorado on Friday. Freshman Rylan Robertson led the team in scoring with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Senior Logan Dymond finished with eight points and senior Austin Crimm finished with seven.
Campbell County lost 74-24 to Fossil Ridge of Colorado on Saturday. Fossil Ridge is the No. 3-ranked team in the state of Colorado, CCHS coach Bubba Hladky said.
Senior Jason Fink led the team with nine points while Dymond added five.
The Camels ended the weekend tournament with a win over Sheridan of Colorado on Saturday. Campbell County held a 32-10 lead in the second quarter before Sheridan forfeited the game due to player safety concerns. The opposing coach pulled his players out of the game after seeing a handful of Camels coughing, Hladky said.
The Camels moved to 3-3 on the season. Both the Campbell County boys and girls will take next weekend off for Christmas break before returning to the court for the Hoop City Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The tournament will start Dec. 28.
