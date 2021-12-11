The Campbell County High School boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 74-47 win over Cody on Saturday to close out the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament at CCHS.
The Camels came out firing and took an early 28-8 lead going into the second quarter. Campbell County held Cody to just four points in the second quarter to take a 41-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Cody outscored the Camels 35-33 in the second half but the deficit was too large to overcome as Campbell County held on for its second win of the season.
Senior Jason Fink led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by senior Austin Crimm with 14, freshman Mason Drube with 11 and senior Logan Dymond with nine.
The Camels will return to the court next weekend for the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado. Campbell County will start the tournament Thursday.
