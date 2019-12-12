The Thunder Basin and Campbell County indoor track and field coaches still don’t know exactly what their teams are going to look like this year. The season doesn’t start until Jan. 18, but it’s not too early to look ahead to the 2020 campaign.
Both Thunder Basin High School boys and girls teams should be in the running for a state trophy of some sort this year, coach Tanner Kelting said. The boys team will have more turnover than the girls, but there are still a lot of state placers coming back for the Bolts.
“I’m really excited about this season for both boys and girls teams,” Kelting said. “We just have good leadership and this will be our third year with the kids.”
The TBHS girls are coming off a fifth-place finish at state last season. Kelting expects four returners who finished in the top eight at state last year to be back.
At the top of the list are the team’s best sprinters, senior Kezley Yeager and junior Annakaye Pitter. Yeager placed second in the 400-meter dash at state and fourth in the 200, while Pitter was eighth in the 200.
The Bolts also will bring back some talent in the distance races. Sophomore Rylee Brandon was eighth in the mile last year, while senior Meghan Hanson also was a top-eight finisher in the 2-mile.
There are more gaps to fill on the boys side following a sixth-place end to last season. Foremost, the Bolts will be without their state champion shot putter, Ryan Kienzle, who graduated.
They also have to contend with some unforeseen absences. Senior Tyson Edwards took second at state in the 55-meter hurdles last year, but will miss the season because of the knee injury he suffered playing football. Then Dylan Hayden, who was eighth in the same event, moved away.
The Thunder Basin boys should have two top-eight finishers coming back, though. Junior Oscar Martinez finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, while Donovan Hoffman placed seventh in the 55-meter dash and was fourth in the prelims of the 200 before missing the finals with a pulled muscle.
Kelting expects seniors Hayden Minchow and Morgan Doherty to be senior leaders. With the first practice still about a month away, Kelting doesn’t know what he’ll have for sure Jan. 6, but he’s “pretty sure most of those kids are coming back.”
Camels still rebuilding
As for the Camels, the goal is to find some ground to stand on. They took 13th on the girls side last season and 16th for the boys in the second year since the opening of TBHS.
“We’ve got some kids coming, but for the first two years it was slim pickings,” CCHS coach Micah Christensen said. “We’re still bouncing back since the split.”
Christensen said that some younger athletes are starting to trickle in, but he is just speculating at this point about what his team could look like.
The top placer expected back for CCHS is junior Lauryn Love, who was in the shot put at state. Sophomore Nyomi Moore was the other individual point scorer for the girls team, finishing fourth in the long jump in Class 4A and missing out on the finals in the 55-meter dash by one spot. She should be back as well.
Sydalee Brown was another Camel who was close to making finals last year and finished 13th in the 200.
The Campbell County boys only scored five points at state last season, all by pole vaulter Davis Cathey, who graduated.
Two boys Christensen expects to do well this season are starters on the football team — senior Vijay Pitter and junior Kaden Race. Pitter was the 11th-best shot putter last season, while Race took 14th in the long jump.
There also should be a couple of new faces on the team who may help the Camels put more points up at state.
“There are some other kids that are coming out that haven’t come out before that could really help us out,” Christensen said. “You just don’t know until you start.”
The first meet of the season for CCHS and TBHS will be Jan. 18 at Casper-Natrona and the state meet will be in Gillette on March 6-7.
