Thunder Basin’s Chay Stephans, left, and Melanie Estrada are two of nine girls set to wrestle on the Bolts roster this year and will be among the first girls to wrestle in the first year of girls wrestling as a sport in Wyoming schools.
The past few years have been a steady ascent for the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team. Coming off of a second place team finish at the Class 4A state championships last season, following a third place finish the year before, the team has its aim on making the leap one rung higher to claim the first team wrestling title in school history.
“The guys as a whole have their individual goals and a lot of the guys either want to become a state champ, repeat as a state champ or be a state-placer,” said head coach Mikah Kadera. “As a team, we’ve been knocking at the door to be state champs … they definitely want to bring home the first team state championship for boys.”
