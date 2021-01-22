The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school indoor track and field teams hosted Sheridan for a meet Thursday morning at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Of the 19 events, Thunder Basin won seven while Campbell County won six.
For the Bolt girls, Alex Michael won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.81. Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.34 while Madi Pollat won the girls long jump with a distance of 14 feet 8.25 inches.
For the Campbell County girls, Nyomi Moore won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.61, followed closely behind by teammate Sydalee Brown's time of 7.75. Charlotte Marasco won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.14.
In the girls pole vault, the Camels' Breanna Younkin won with a height of 8 feet.
Lauryn Love, who broke the CCHS school record in the shot put in a meet last week, re-broke her own record with a throw of 43-4.5. Love’s previous record was 42-7.25, which she threw at the Field House last Friday.
Campbell County's 4x200 meter relay team of Moore, Brown, Aja Roberts and Aubry Dewine also won with a time of 1:50.63.
On the boys side, Oscar Martinez won the 400-meter dash for the Bolts with a time of 51.79. Teammate Zach Mansheim won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.30 while Carter Matthews won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:24.60.
Thunder Basin's Rico Imus won the pole vault event with a height of 11-6, followed by teammate Kale Roswadovski's height of 8-0.
For the Campbell County boys team, the 4x200 relay team of Firdan Keflinzein, Remar Pitter, Angel Nava and Brandon Werkele won with a time of 1:34.71. Werkele also took second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.64.
No team scores were taken in the event, said Micah Christensen, CCHS head coach.
The Camels and Bolts will run again next Saturday in Gillette.
For more coverage on Love and Pitter breaking CCHS school records, check Saturday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.