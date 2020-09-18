The Campbell County High School volleyball team fell to Kelly Walsh at home Friday night in a 3-1 loss against last year's state champion.
The Trojans came into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Volleyball Rankings.
The Camels got off to a slow start with 25-18 and 25-17 losses in the first two sets. Campbell County was down but not out, as they battled in an intense and dramatic third set which the Camels ended up winning 26-24.
"Those first two sets we lacked intensity really bad. Nobody was getting excited when somebody did something good," senior libero Taylor Fischer said. "Even if you have one person that's not getting excited, it affects the whole team."
After Campbell County regained its usual intensity in the third set, the two teams went back and forth the entire fourth set as the Camels fought hard to force a fifth set.
CCHS won six out of seven points to tie the set 17-17, but errors from the Camels and solid plays from the Trojans led Kelly Walsh to a 25-21 victory.
After an impressive start to the season, Campbell County dipped below .500 with the loss that takes them to 4-5.
The Camels will look to improve on that mark Saturday when the team travels to Sheridan for a match with the Broncs at noon.
"We want to just go there and refresh our minds and get back into the game," Fischer said. "We took Sheridan to five sets last year and won so hopefully we can do the same in less time this year."
(0) comments
