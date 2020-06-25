Twenty-four hours after providing a spark at the plate, Bode Rivenes went deep into Thursday night’s victory with a no-hit bid.
He lost it in the sixth inning, but the Gillette Roughriders baseball team had already locked up the win over Gallatin Valley, Montana at that point. A bases-clearing triple by Kaleb Lewis sparked the offense in the second inning and Post 42 cruised to the 7-0 win at the 35th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament.
“The story of the day was the pitching and defense,” Perleberg said after shutting out both opponents on the day. “We were a little lackadaisical to start there (in Game 2), but we answered with five or six in the second to answer the bell. It was good to see them respond.”
The Roughriders struck out three times to in the first inning, which was not the start Perleberg wanted after the 8-0 win earlier in the day. Going into the second inning, Perleberg told his team in the dugout to be “acting different than what we feel. I know we’re a little tired.”
The response was immediate and the slim 1-0 lead was quickly extended. The Roughriders loaded the bases and Kaleb Lewis cleared them with a three-run double to cap a five-run second inning.
“Lewis is red hot right now,” Perleberg said.
That made it 6-0 heading into the third inning. Kaden Race and Mason Powell also drove in two runs apiece during the 7-0 win.
On the mound, Rivenes was struggling with his command a little at the start of the game, but he said the jaw-dropping defensive play in the top of the third inning put him on the right track.
With runners at first and second base, Rivenes pumped a strikeout past a batter, before Tanner Richards fired a throw to first base for the pick off. Then Mason Powell threw a strike across the diamond to Sylte at third, who tagged out the advancing runner for the triple play.
“That triple play really got me going and the adrenaline pumping. It really got me focused up,” Rivenes said. “That’s the first triple play I think I’ve ever seen.”
Rivenes finished the game with six shutout innings, one hit and nine strikeouts. Dalton Martin closed out the seventh inning and only gave up one hit.
“It felt really good tonight,” Rivenes said. “I just knew that when I’m at my best, most guys can’t hit me. You just have to go up there with confidence and believe in yourself and that’s what I did tonight.”
After Hayden Sylte’s perfect five-inning game on the mound earlier Thursday, the Roughriders finished the day outscoring opponents 15-0 and only giving up two hits.
The win moves the Roughriders to 25-5 on the season. But their short-term goal is all about winning the 35th Memorial Hladky Tournament on their home field.
The next step is locking up the No. 1 seed for the bracket play that starts Saturday. Gillette can do that Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when it takes on the Colorado Ducks (Denver, Colorado).
