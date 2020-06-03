The defending state champ Casper Oilers, who lost a lot of talent from last year, were the latest challenge for the Gillette Roughriders baseball team.
Gillette traveled to Casper on Wednesday night and notched two more dominant wins in a doubleheader to move to 12-1 on the season. The first game ended in a 12-2 blowout win for the Roughriders and the gap got even wider during a 12-0 victory in the second game.
“We didn’t really overlook them and say, ‘Well we beat these guys 8-0 at the spring classic, so it’ll be easy,’” coach Nate Perleberg said. “We went out and earned it every pitch, so I was proud of that.”
The batting was hot all evening for the Roughriders, but they also got a pair of big outings from their starting pitchers. Jason Fink pitched five shutout innings in the first game, giving up two hits and striking out 10. Then Matt Newlin pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts in Game 2, which lasted five innings.
At the plate, Mason Powell continued his monster start to the 2020 season. Over the two games in Casper, he went 4-6 and drove in six RBIs.
Gillette used some good base running to take the 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1, before Powell started a rally in the top of the fifth with a two-run triple. A walk by Garrett Lynde, a single by Tanner Richards and a sacrifice fly by Zach Brown plated three more runs in the fifth inning to make it 8-0.
Powell was at it again in the top of the sixth, driving in a run with a double, before Hayden Sylte hit a two-run triple to make it 11-0. Lynde hit a sacrifice fly for Gillette’s final run.
Fink said the key to his success was throwing early strikes with his off-speed pitches during the win. He also worked out of a tight jam in the second inning.
“I felt really confident and knew I had a good defense behind me,” Fink said. “It’s a big sigh of relief when they hit the ball and it’s in play, knowing the defense is going to make a play for you.”
The opening salvo in Game 2 of the doubleheader came in the first inning and it was Powell doing the damage again. He started the scoring with a two-run triple, before Brody Richardson doubled during the next at-bat to make it 3-0. The Roughriders added two more runs on wild pitches to make it 5-0 after the top of the first inning.
Kaleb Lewis came up with the big hit in the top of the third inning, lining a two-run double into center field to make it 9-0. Earlier in the inning, Logan Davis drove in a run with a single and Kaden Race did the same with an RBI groundout.
Powell capped his big night with a two-run double, which bounced off the top of the wall and narrowly missed being a home run.
“It hit the yellow. It was probably two or three inches away from going over, but man it was close,” Powell said. “Usually when I hit my home runs, I get under them a little more and this was more of a line drive.
“I was kind of second guessing myself, but then the left fielder turned around like it was (a home run).”
That made it 11-0 and Powell later scored on a passed ball to seal the 12-0 win. Newlin pitched the three shutout innings to start, before Zach Brown threw a pair of hitless innings to finish the game after the fifth.
Wednesday marked the sixth and seventh time Gillette’s wins have ended due to the run-difference rule. The Roughriders have been winning in blowout fashion more times than not this season and are outscoring opponents 102-20 so far.
