Prior to the start of the season, the Roughriders had confidence in their batting lineup. Despite losing two key bats from last year, senior Cory Schilling said he felt great about it and was looking forward to seeing the lineup in action.
Ten games in and they have dominated on offense. The Roughriders have scored 101 runs and though they have had their fair share of home runs, it’s the team’s ability to generate runs from its aggressive base running and stealing that has helped the team average 10 runs a game.
Coach Nate Perleberg likens it to special teams in football. It is often overlooked, but it can be the difference in games. And so far in the 2023 season, his team’s ability to get that extra base has led to the 9-1 record.
“Base running is huge part of it, we work on it daily,” Perleberg said. “We want to have that mindset of ‘make them stop us.’ We feel like we can create a lot of mistakes by being aggressive — smart aggressive.”
The team is raking in the batter’s box, as Schilling put it after the Roughriders’ 10th game. But their blowout success comes not just from the work in the box, but how the players fight for extra bases.
With how much of an emphasis the team puts on quality base running, Schilling said the team competes among one another for who has the most steals. Around midseason the Roughriders will look at who is leading the clubhouse in steals and the competition grows even more from that.
“(Being aggressive) is our goal, is to try to up-one all the time,” Schilling said. “I feel like we’re succeeding in that. Getting our runners in scoring position helps us put up those runs a lot.”
The aggressive part is easy, but being aggressive and smart is the trick. Players and coaches have to be smart about picking their chances to advance an extra base.
Practicing base running is difficult to do off the diamond. So with the difficulty the Roughriders had at the season due to snow and weather to find practice time on the diamond, a slow start in their base running could be forgivable.
But the Roughriders haven’t had a slow start. The team is experienced and has spent enough time in Perleberg’s program that the aggression is part of each player’s identity.
Gillette is set to embark on a lengthy road trip with the next few games being away from Hladky Memorial Stadium. Hits are always more difficult to collect on the road, so the importance of stealing an extra base whenever possible will be important. Perleberg said the road trip will be a good measuring stick on the sustainability of the offense.
But through 10 games, almost everything is working out in the Roughriders favor.
The lone loss of the season came to the Billings Royals on Sunday, a team that the Roughriders hadn’t beaten since 2019 until they beat the Royals twice on Saturday.
“Offensively, I really like where we’re at right now,” Perleberg said. “Everything is loud coming off the bat, even (Sunday) we squared a lot of balls up and a lot of balls hit hard throughout.”
Gillette begins facing its Wyoming opponents starting with Casper on Wednesday.
