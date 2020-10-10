The atmosphere at Thunder Basin High School was electric Thursday when cross-town rival Campbell County visited the Bolts for their second volleyball matchup this season.
The match was eerily similar to when the teams met a month ago, with the Bolts walking away with a five-set victory.
Ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings, Thunder Basin dropped the first set to the Camels 25-18. The Bolts responded with 25-18 and 25-15 wins in the next two sets before Campbell County took the fourth set 25-18.
The match took a nearly identical path as the first when the Camels took the first set and dropped the next two before forcing a fifth.
For the Camels, Thursday night ended like the first. They lost to the Bolts in the final set 15-8.
“When I come here I feel very competitive and I just want to win,” CCHS junior Abi Williams said. “I know I left everything out on the court and I didn’t shut down at all.”
While watching a match go to a fifth set as a spectator can be exhilarating, it’s a different experience for a coach, said TBHS head coach Wennett Martin.
“For a coach, it’s super stressful,” Martin said. “For the fans, if you just came to just watch volleyball, this was a good match to come to. You see a lot of good things on both sides of the net.
“As a fan, you want to see this kind of ball. You want to see it go back and forth.”
As a freshman, Campbell County’s Sydnee Streitz said playing in cross-town matches has been a great experience in her first year of varsity volleyball.
“I have the most fun in these games and I feel like and it’s not because of the student sections or anything, but because there’s the fire between these two teams and the rivalry,” Streitz said. “Everybody wants to win.”
Also an underclassmen, Thunder Basin’s Joelie Spelts said the atmosphere is what any competitor hopes for when taking the court.
“It’s so much fun and it brings the pressure on so much because there’s so much more people watching you and you know all of them,” Spelts said. “When we score points and get a hit we get so much more excited because it’s so much louder and it brings our intensity up.”
Looking forward to the final month of the season, both teams see a lot of potential in what they can accomplish heading into the state tournament.
Thunder Basin, the Class 4A state runner-up a year ago, has a lot of momentum with an 11-2 record so far this season. With a 4-0 conference record, the Bolts are aiming to lock up a top-seed heading into state.
“I think (Thursday) was a good game to show us how to push through and how to come out on top instead of folding under pressure,” Spelts said. “I think we can take this game and learn from it and use it going forward.”
As for Campbell County (5-10), the Camels dropped to 0-4 in the conference record but can use their matches with the Bolts as motivation. Although they lost both, they took the No. 2-ranked team in the state to five sets each time.
“Being able to take them to five sets both times is a really good build-up for our program and our team,” Streitz said. “They’re ranked No. 2 in the state and we’re taking them to five sets.
“When we’re playing on all six cylinders and playing the best we can, imagine what we can do. I think it’s amazing.”
