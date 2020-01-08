The Thunder Basin wrestling team returned from Christmas break and promptly took on one of the toughest teams in Wyoming Class 4A — defending state champion Kelly Walsh High School.
The Bolts led the dual 29-25 with three matches to go, despite having three starters out. However, the Trojans won the final three matches and came back to win 42-29.
“They out-wrestled us in positions and we have to fix those mistakes that we are consistently making,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “That was the difference in the dual.”
Senior Warren Carr gave Thunder Basin a quick start to the dual. He walked all over his 152-pound opponent, winning a major decision 15-0, but then the Bolts lost the next three matches to fall behind 15-5.
Freshman Lane Catlin got TBHS back on track at 195 pounds with a 13-7 decision, before the Bolts put six more points on the board when senior Dalton McInerney won by forfeit at 285.
Thunder Basin trailed the Trojans 25-14 after eight matches and got the boost it needed from the lighter weights. KWHS was open at 113, giving the Bolts an easy six points, before they won the next two to take the lead.
TBHS sophomore Seamus Casey won a 4-0 decision at 120 pounds, getting revenge over Lane Jackson, who beat him at the first tournament of the season. Then junior Parker Lee, who Kadera said did a great job moving on his feet, picked up an important pin just before the end of the first period at 126 pounds.
That gave the Bolts a 29-25 lead with three matches to go, but Kelly Walsh won all three — two by fall and one by technical fall.
All of Thunder Basin’s winners against KW were matches the team expected to win, Kadera said. In the losses, the problem was getting into “lazy positions” and a few other small mistakes that made the difference.
“We’ve got to start making these changes now,” Kadera said. “Correcting the things that we work on every day and not going back to these bad habits.”
The Bolts will return to the mats Friday and Saturday when they travel to Douglas for the Shane Shatto Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.