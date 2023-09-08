090823-spt-gcmsoc01.JPG
Buy Now

Gillette College freshman Jose Martin Recalde Garcia passes the ball past Lamar Community College defenders in a 4-1 win on Friday at Gillette College.

 By DAVID RODISH NEWS RECORD SPORTS EDITOR drodish@gillettenewsrecord.net

Gillette College won its second game of the season, and the second in a row, in a 4-1 Friday afternoon win over Lamar Community College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.