The first two weeks of the season was a tale of two tournaments for the Thunder Basin girls basketball team.
Last weekend, nobody could touch the Bolts during a 3-0 start. This past week they’ve run into other-level competition in Phoenix for the highly touted Nike Tournament of Champions.
Thunder Basin’s final game of the tournament was Saturday morning against Seton Catholic High School of Chandler, Arizona, following the 15-point loss Friday.
The Bolts were right on Seton Catholic’s heels the whole game, but fell 50-45 to finish 1-3 on the week.
“We came out ready to go, I thought,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “They were a good team and we really battled in the second half.”
The Bolts clung to an 11-7 lead after the first quarter, but Seton Catholic outscored them in the second to go up 20-19 at halftime. The second half was similarly close and neither team was giving up anything easy.
Lutgen said it was one of Thunder Basin’s best defensive effort of the season. The Bolts created a lot of pressure on the outside and provided good help inside against Seton’s larger team. The constant screening and motion was what caused problems.
On defense, Seton Catholic made the Bolts work for every inch of space.
“It took all we had to turn the corner and get to the rim,” Lutgen said.
Thunder Basin (4-3) also struggled shooting against Seton’s pressure. The Bolts hadn’t shot the ball well all week and it hurt them down the stretch Saturday.
“We’re still struggling from behind the 3-point line and we struggled from the free throw line for the fourth straight game,” Lutgen said. “If we would’ve made our free throws, it would have been a different story.”
The only Bolt in double figures during the 50-45 loss was senior Molly Strub, who has had to contend with size in the paint that she’s not used to. Despite some struggles as a team, Strub thinks the weekend was beneficial.
“I think it’s really good for all of us to get exposed to that kind of competition. They’re big and fast and a lot of them are just more athletic than we are,” Strub said. “Obviously, we don’t like to lose … but playing that kind of level, it exposes our weakness and we know what we have to work on.”
The Bolts have a short break for Christmas before getting ready for another tough tournament — the 2019 Energy Classic, which will be held at the Pronghorn Center on Jan. 2-4.
