The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school golf teams traveled to Cheyenne for the Class 4A state qualifier tournament at the Airport Golf Club on Thursday and Friday.
Camel Shay Leupold finished first on the boys side with a two-day score of 147. Leupold shot 72 on day one before finishing with a 75 on day two.
The Campbell County boys team finished third with a total score of 649. The Cheyenne Central boys won the tournament with a score of 630 and the Sheridan boys finished second at 634.
The Thunder Basin boys finished fifth with a score of 657.
On the girls side, Thunder Basin's Darby Barstad finished third with a score of 160 (80 and 80). The Bolt girls finished third as a team with a score of 535 behind Central (523) and Sheridan (482).
Campbell County didn't have enough female golfers to score as a team.
Thunder Basin's top-finisher for the boys was Bodie Williams in ninth place with a score of 161 (81 and 80). Behind Williams was Leigton Holden (T-11th, 163), Carter Parker (T-17th, 168), Ethan Shelledy (T-17th, 168) and Deegan Williams (20th, 172).
Behind Leupold for the Campbell County boys was Brant Morrison (16th, 167), Peyton Wasson (T-17th, 168), Jackson Evans (T-23rd, 176) and Dawson Reed (T-23rd, 176).
Behind Barstad for the Bolts girls was Kendall Gemar (10th, 180), Alissa Harchank (12th, 195), Hailey Westbrook (13th, 197) and Emily Fox (19th, 225).
Campbell County had two female golfers at the tournament. Myah Hammerquist finished ninth with a score of 179 and Annika Berg finished 21st with a score of 265.
Both the Bolts and the Camels will have one last tournament for the fall golf season. The Class 4A state tournament will be Friday and Saturday in Jackson.
For a state golf preview, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
