The Camel girls stuck around with the No. 2 team in the state, Cheyenne East, until the final minutes on Friday.
But the Thunderbirds, and more specifically Class 4A's leading scorer Ky Buell, were too much in the end, and East (16-2 overall) took a 64-51 victory over Campbell County (6-11 overall) at CCHS.
“I thought, honestly, we made strides,” Campbell County coach Mitch Holst said. “It’s just, we let a really good player get her’s, and we just didn’t really have an answer for her.”
Even with Buell's 29-point performance, the Camels were six points away from the Thunderbirds with 3 minutes to play.
CCHS sophomore Maddie Jacobson hit a short jumper with 3:15 left in the fourth and cut the Camels’ deficit to 56-50. Jacobson’s bucket capped an 8-2 scoring streak for the Camels that got them back in the game, and it forced the Thunderbirds to call a timeout with less than 3 minutes remaining.
Then Buell drove, scored a layup, drew a foul on the shot, and hit her free throw. Thunderbird Madi Blaney then hit a layup, drew a foul and hit her free throw as well. The Camels missed 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute and a half, and Buell capped scoring by knocking down two more free throws, and then she dribbled out the clock in the final half minute to give East a 64-51 victory.
Buell averaged 22.1 points per game on the season before Friday.
“We knew she was going to score, but we just got to take into consideration the amount of points and the effect (she has) on the game,” CCHS junior Liv Castellanos said. “She won that game for them.”
Castellanos said that the Camels practiced to defend Buell, in specific, during the week’s practices.
The Camels trailed 32-29 at half, and then they were out scored 32-22 in the second half.
Camel freshman Madison Robertson led the team with 17 points. She hit 4-8 shots from 3-point range and 6-10 from the field.
Castellanos was second with 11 points, and she tallied six assists. Castellanos scored the first seven points of the game for the Camels, and she assisted two other Camels’ buckets in the first quarter.
Jacobson grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Camels shot 17-43 from the field, and the Thunderbirds shot 23-64. CCHS turned the ball over 21 times, while East turned it over 10 times in the game.
Campbell County lost to East 46-31 in their first game of the season, in December.
“We’ve got farther to come,” Holst said. “Our team defense, our help side is lackluster. Our defensive transition is lackluster. They took advantage of it, leaked out, and beat us back.”
The Campbell County girls play at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Cheyenne Central. No. 3 Thunder Basin defeated Central 65-44 on Friday.
