The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys swimming and diving teams returned to the pool this weekend for the 4A Duals in Laramie on Friday and Saturday.
The Camels beat the Bolts 73-42 on Friday and lost 102-52 to Laramie and 122-55 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. The Bolts lost 129-35 to Kelly Walsh and 101-42 to Laramie.
Campbell County had seven top 5 finishes on Friday including one event-winner while the Bolts finished with three top 5 finishes.
For the Camels, Brayden Rech won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 0.84 seconds. David Fenderson finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.36) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.09) and Eric Granat finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:00.89).
In relays, Campbell County finished second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:57.05), fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.84) and fifth in the 200-yard medley (2:04.39).
For Thunder Basin, Treyden Rech finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (52.73 seconds), Ethan Tuckett finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:55.38) and the Bolts finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.78).
On Saturday, the Camels won four events during the morning portion of the meet. Rech won 200-yard individual medley (2:17.95) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.37), Fenderson won the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.30) and the team of Rech, Fenderson, Granat and CJ Gaskins won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:46.11).
During the afternoon portion of Saturday's meet, Gaskins won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.33.
The Bolts and Camels will both return to the pool for a road meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Sheridan.
