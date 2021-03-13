The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team came one game away from a title but fell 55-40 to Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A State Championship Saturday night in Casper.
After beating Green River and Star Valley to clinch a spot in the title game, the Bolts battled with the Indians but were ultimately outmatched as Central won its 26th championship in school history.
"They did a really good job defensively against us," TBHS coach Rory Williams said. "They did a good job on basically every shooter that we have so when they can guard how they guarded us tonight and they can take away the rim, it really makes life hard."
The game started as a chess match in the first half with every possession playing a meaningful role in the outcome of the game. The Indians got out to an early 13-10 lead after the first quarter but the Bolts were able to respond with a 6-0 run late in the second quarter to pull within two at 25-23 going into the locker room at halftime.
After tying the game 25-25 in the first minute of the second half, Thunder Basin's offense went nearly seven minutes without a basket as the team watched the Indians reclaim the lead to go up 37-27 going into the final quarter.
The Bolts were outscored 30-17 in the second half after scoring just four points in the third quarter, which allowed the Indians to ice the game in the fourth to claim the state title.
"We competed really hard tonight and I thought we fought really hard but eventually it just wore on us in the inside and we just kind of ran out of fight there at the end," Williams said.
In his last game as a Bolt, senior Andre Felton had a breakout performance on offense while also having the daunting task of guarding Central's 7 foot center Lawson Lovering on defense. Felton ended the game with 18 points in his 30 minutes.
Behind Felton in scoring for the Bolts was junior Deegan Williams with 17 points on 50% shooting (6-12) and junior Ethan Cox with five.
The Indians were led by Nathanial Talich with 24 points and Brady Storebo with 11. The Bolt defense was able to hold Lovering to nine points but the big-man collected 12 rebounds on the night.
As a team, the Bolts kept themselves in the game on 50% shooting (8-16) in the first half but that clip dropped to just 29% (7-24) in the second half including 13% (2-15) from behind the 3-point line.
Saturday was the first time the Bolts played in a state championship game in program history since TBHS opened in 2017. The Bolts finished the season as the state runner-up with a 15-9 record.
"I'm just really proud of our guys for just getting to this game," Williams said. "There's a lot of really good basketball teams in 4A and I don't really have the words except for that I'm so happy for our guys on a successful year.
"There's a lot to look back on and really be proud of for what these guys accomplished this year."
While the Bolts will lose three seniors including Felton, Carter Hanson and Wyatt Tarter, Thunder Basin will likely return a group of 11 juniors including four starters next year. Those juniors won't forget how they felt Saturday night in Casper, Williams said.
"Obviously we're really going to miss those (seniors) for being in our program for the last four years but we have a lot of good players coming back," Williams said. "I think they're going to have a target on their back right away.
"Sometimes you really have to feel how bad it hurts to get it to drive you a little bit more."
For more on the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.