Twin Spruce football beats Sage Valley 6-0
In the first game of the season, the Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team beat Sage Valley 6-0 last week.
Danny Carsrud passed for 38 yards and ran for 21 yards. Rylan Robertson ran for 50 yards and scored the lone touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run.
Sage Valley football wins 20-14 against Buffalo
After losing to Twin Spuce last Tuesday, Sage Valley's A football team turned right around and played at home Thursday against Buffalo.
Cason Loftus recorded two interceptions and a rushing touchdown and quarterback Mason Drube ended the day with two rushing touchdowns.
The eighth grade B team traveled to Sundance on Thursday, losing 12-6. The lone touchdown came on a short pass from quarterback Tyson Merdink to Dreyson Abbott which turned into a 60-yard score.
Both teams next game will be at home versus Sheridan Saturday.
Sage Valley volleyball loses first game to Sundance
The Sage Valley Junior High School volleyball teams opened the season against Sundance on Tuesday.
The eighth grade B team lost 25-14 and 25-7. Coach Jason Hedrix said it was the team's first game playing in a new system. The team did a good job staying in rotation and are motivated to get back to work to get ready for the next game against Twin Spruce, Hedrix said.
Leading the team in serving and passing was Sage Cyr. Amya Kiser played steady in the back rom, Hedrix said.
The seventh grade B team also traveled to Sundance, losing to the Bulldogs 25-17 and 25-20.
Emily Schutt led the team in serving with two aces.
Sage Valley's next game is Tuesday against Twin Spruce.
Sage Valley cross-country competes in Newcastle
The Sage Valley seventh and eighth grade boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Newcastle for the first cross-country meet of the season.
The eighth grade boys had 19 runners total. Top-10 finishers include Bevan Evenson (2nd; 10:08), Connor Phipps (5th; 10:37), Pat Hardesty (6th; 11:03), Kaldon Hatzenbihler (7th; 11:11) and Ethan Nichols (8th; 11:28).
The eighth grade girls had 14 runners. Top-10 finishers include Sadie Mason (2nd; 12:11), McKayla Ely (3rd; 12:19), Clara Bourgeois (4th; 12:33), Syrei Johnson (5th; 13:07), April Peterson (6th; 13:23), Alexis Miller (7th; 14:12), Ciara Coombs (8th; 14:26) and Cheyenne Kinneberg (10th; 15:04).
The seventh grade boys team had 18 runners. Top-10 finishers include Nathaniel Peterson (1st; 10:34), Dominic Palazarri (2nd; 10:45), Layne Stephens (4th; 12:34) and Joshua McReynolds (5th; 12:49).
The seventh grade girls team had 26 runners. Top-10 finishers include Claire Lubben (2nd; 11:53), Kinzlee Morgado (5th; 13:19), Madison Couch (6th; 13:41), Grace Miller (7th; 13:47), Kodi Wood (9th; 14:29) and Hannah Hottell (10th; 14:35).
Sage Valley and Twin Spruce host cross-country dual
Twin Spruce Junior High and Sage Valley Junior High held a cross-country dual at Energy Park on Thursday.
Top-5 finishers for eighth grade boys were Corbin Branscom (1st, 12:04, TSJH), Cain Deacon (2nd, 12:18, TSJH), Bevan Evenson (3rd, 12:24, SVJH), Connor Phipps (4th, 12:33, SVJH) and Pat Hardesty (5th, 13:03, SVHS).
Top-5 finishers for eight grade girls were Jayden Haugen (1st, 13:44, TSJH), Sadie Mason (2nd, 14:32, SVJH), Makeelie Hink (3rd, 14:40, TSJH), McKayla Ely (4th, 14:43, SVJH) and Syrei Johnson (5th, 14:46, SVJH).
Top-5 finishers for seventh grade boys were Nathaniel Peterson (1st, 12:22, SVJH), Tatum Sorensen (2nd, 12:54, TSJH), Dominic Palazzari (3rd, 13:09, TSJH), Chaldin Stephens (4th, 13:19, SVJH) and Luke Melinkovich (5th, 13:25, TSJH).
Top-5 finishers for seventh grade girls were Brooklyn Noble (1st, 14:40, TSJH), Claire Lubben (2nd, 14:50, SVJH), Maliha Farooq (3rd, 15:06, TSJH), Kinzlee Morgado (4th, 15:09, SVJH) and Madison Couch (5th, 15:14, SVJH).
