The 2023 American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament will be held in Gillette for the third-straight year, meaning the Roughriders earned an automatic bid into the tournament.
The Roughriders will face seven other teams that were respective state champions: Cheyenne Sixers (Wyoming), Lakeside Recovery (Washington), Eagle River (Alaska), Rocky Mountain Lobos (Colorado), Pocatello Rebels (Idaho), Helena Senators (Montana) and Portland Barbers (Oregon).
The furthest Gillette has gone in the regional tournament was in 2015 when the Roughriders finished as the runner-up to the Medford, Oregon American Legion team.
The tournament begins Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
This year’s opponents
Region 7, the Northwest Region, is one of eight in American Legion baseball. It is one of five that includes seven different states in the region. Each team won its state’s AA tournament aside from Gillette.
Wyoming – Cheyenne Sixers: The Roughriders beat the Cheyenne Sixers this summer, breaking an 11-game skid to the top team in the state. So while the Sixers are once again state champions, the Roughriders have been able to figure out a way to beat this team. The Sixers are always a difficult matchup for the Roughriders and have been able to win games on both ends this year.
The Sixers earned their regional tournament berth with a 10-2 win over the Casper Oilers on Friday. The team hit a lead-off home run and never trailed or were tied for the rest of the game.
Last year’s Sixers team came one game away from winning the regional tournament. After losing to Idaho Falls, the eventual champions, in the second day, the Sixers won their next two games to put themselves in the championship against Idaho Falls. The Sixers won the first game 9-4, but since it was Idaho’s first loss, there had to be a second game and the defending regional champs defeated Cheyenne 6-5.
Washington – Lakeside Recovery: Lakeside Recovery, a team from Bellevue, won the first game of Washington’s state tournament before losing to the host team Centralia. The team fought back through the loser’s bracket to face Centralia once again in the championship game and beat them twice to punch their ticket to the regional tournament.
Washington’s American Legion baseball has been dominated by Yakima Valley the past two years. Bellevue was represented alongside Kennewick in the 2019 regional tournament, but lost to Idaho Falls in the third round that year.
Alaska – Eagle River Wolves: The Wolves have run the state of Alaska in American Legion baseball of late. Eagle River is the three-time defending state champion and will make the journey to Gillette for the third time in a row. The team is on a hot streak, winning all but two games in July and being undefeated since July 3.
The Wolves play a low-scoring game, relying on pitching and defense to keep them in games. Only once in their 12-game win streak did their opponent score more than four runs in a game.
The Wolves made it to Gillette with a 1-0 win in the state championship game where Wolves’ pitcher Liam Lierman threw a no-hitter — with five walks and six strikeouts — in seven innings pitched. Lierman also accounted for the lone run of the game, scoring on a wild pitch.
The 2022 Eagle River team lost its first game against the Cheyenne Sixers, but knocked out Fort Collins Post 1879 before being knocked out by Medford, Oregon Post 15.
Colorado – Rocky Mountain Lobos: Rocky Mountain is another repeat team. This is the second-straight season that the Lobos will represent Colorado in the regional tournament.
Last year, the Lobos had a first-round matchup against the eventual champions from Idaho Falls. Colorado’s champions put up a fight, losing 4-3, but fell to the loser’s bracket where they faced Alaska’s Eagle River. Once again, the Lobos battled in a close game but lost 3-2.
Idaho – Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels: The Pocatello Rebels will represent Idaho for the first time since 1986 after defeating the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen in the Idaho state tournament. The Rebels started the state tournament undefeated before losing their first game to the Lumbermen in the championship game. The Rebels took care of business by winning 10-0 in the second game of the state championship.
The Lumbermen did some of the Rebels’ hard work for them by knocking out the defending regional champs the round before. Idaho Falls had not only won the Idaho state tournament for three-straight seasons, but had come out of the regional tournament all three years as well. 2016 was the last time a non-Idaho team won the region.
Montana – Helena Senators: For the second time in three years, the Senators are state champions from Montana. This year’s team won 52 games and went 5-0 in the state tournament.
The Senators had a penchant for earning runs when most needed, and they did so in the state tournament.
The last time the Senators made the trip to Gillette in 2021, they faced the eventual champions from Idaho Falls in the first round but fought back all the way until the regional championship game where they once again faced Idaho Falls and once again lost.
Oregon – Portland Barbers: For the first time in program history, Portland Post 158 became Oregon’s state champions. The Barbers scored four runs in the third inning of their second game against Eugene Emerald Challengers to win the state.
This will be the first time the Barbers will go to the regional tournament.
What happened last year for the Roughriders?
Gillette didn’t last long in 2022, only making it through two games before being eliminated.
The first game ended in a 5-1 loss to Billings, a team that the Roughriders had struggled to beat until this year. Billings scored five runs in the second inning, four of which came on a single play.
The next day, Gillette lost to Yakima Valley (WA) 3-2 in a game where the host team struggled to put together hits. Facing a 3-0 deficit, then-junior Cory Schilling hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, but the Roughriders couldn’t add another run to tie the game.
How the Roughriders can win this year
The Roughriders have found success this year by staying aggressive and relying on the team’s deep pitching staff. When the team is struggling to string hits together, the Roughriders have had to rely on stealing bases and runs to manufacture offense.
On defense, the pitching has consistently been solid, especially with the sheer number of quality arms in the bullpen. When the Roughriders have lost, it has typically come from errors and mental mistakes. Scores on passed balls and runners reaching on errors have been killers for Gillette. In the tournament, it’ll be all about making the routine plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.