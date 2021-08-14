Campbell County tennis teams filling in the gaps

The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams had just five days of practice to finalize a starting lineup for Saturday’s season-opening dual in Torrington.
The boys team is returning four of eight starters from last year’s team while the girls team is returning six, said coach Mark Miessler. The Camels had 11 boys and nine girls for the first day of practice on Monday, Miessler said.
Both the boys and girls teams are returning plenty of experience but will need to fill the gaps created by graduation or players choosing other sports. Two singles spots and three doubles teams count toward a varsity team’s score.
Boys team replacing 3 state runner-ups
The Campbell County boys team finished as the state runner-up last year behind only Kelly Walsh at the state tournament. The boys were led by runner-up finishes by No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.
Lemm, Neary and Robertson all graduated with the class of 2021. But the boys didn’t just lose players to graduation.
Senior Logan Dymond, who played at No. 2 doubles with senior Jason Fink last year, decided to play football for the Camels the night before the first day of practices.
“He just felt like he might regret it if he didn’t play football,” Fink said.
After losing his doubles partner, Fink used the first week of practice to transition to singles for his final tennis season.
Fink didn’t have much time to practice tennis over summer break. He was a pitcher and first baseman for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team that played 86 games between April and August.
Post 42’s season ended at the regional tournament last weekend. Tennis practice started the following Monday so Fink had no time to rest.
“It was a little hectic,” Fink said. “After we lost out at regionals I actually went down to Grand Junction for a little baseball thing over the weekend so it was straight from one sport into another. It’s a lot, but it’s fun.”
Other key returners for the Camel boys are seniors Marcus Sarvey, Tully Allison and Hayden Lemm. Sarvey played at No. 2 singles last season while Allison and Lemm were partners at No. 3 doubles.
Miessler hasn’t made any final decisions in terms of where he will align his player’s in the lineup. Part of what helps make that decision is challenge matches at the end of the first week of practice.
Challenge matches pin teammates against each other in a match and allows the coaches to see how each player performs in a live setting.
Having four seniors on the boys team gives Miessler the comfort of having experience at both the regional and state tournaments. For now, his primary focus is to align his boys team in a lineup that will maximize both team and individual success.
Camel girls also return plenty of experience
The Campbell County girls team hasn’t won a state title since 2013. Last year, the Camels finished 11th at the state tournament out of 16 teams.
Junior Abi Neary, Jefferson’s younger sister, has been determined to change that and to create her own legacy on the tennis court. After watching Jefferson win two state titles with Robertson in the last three years, Abi is ready to take that next step and bring home some hardware of her own.
Abi played at No. 1 doubles with Liv Castellanos last year. Castellanos graduated with Jefferson and Robertson in the spring.
Like Fink, Abi is focused on transitioning from doubles to singles after losing her partner from last year.
“It’s a tough transition and it’ll be a lot different obviously without Liv,” Abi said. “It’ll be different mentally, too. I won’t have someone on the court with me so it’s going to be a pure mental game with myself.
“It’ll definitely be a challenge but I’m excited for that challenge for sure.”
Abi has been putting in work on the court since the state tournament ended last fall, and that’s not an exaggeration.
“As soon as tennis season got over, like the night of the last day of state actually, I came back to the courts to work on my serve and to play out some points,” Abi said.
The hunger and determination to improve only got stronger as the offseason went on, Abi said.
“I probably only skipped one or two days every week. I tried to get out to the courts every day for at least two hours,” Abi said. “During the summer, there would be three sessions of tennis. There would be two hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon and two hours at night.
“And I would be attending every one of them every day.”
Along with Abi, the Camel girls also will return junior Alexa Richert, who played at No. 1 singles last year, and junior Mari Bouzis, who played at No. 2 doubles.
With one senior and four juniors, Miessler expects the girls team to stay competitive throughout the course of the season. That includes the state and regional tournaments at the end of September.
“We have some good young freshmen players out that have played other sports and they’re picking it up really good,” Miessler said. “It’s kind of like what we’ve seen in the past. As long as that continues, we’ll be good.”
If Abi ends up earning a spot in singles, her goal is to place at state. But her ultimate goal is to win the whole tournament.
“I do not like losing,” Abi said. “I know that me getting better is only helping me. ... I’ve just always loved winning and I think that me doing these things every single day is only going to get me better.”
Campbell County will start conference play at home against Powell and Cody at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
