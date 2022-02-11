The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team added another impressive win to its resumé with a 57-45 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
The Bolts went into the contest as the unanimous No. 1 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The Indians were ranked No. 5.
Thunder Basin struggled out of the gate and missed its first five 3-point attempts before settling in down the stretch. The Indians started the game on an 11-4 run and took a 15-13 lead into the second quarter.
The Bolts got in a shooting rhythm before halftime and took a 25-24 lead into the locker room at the break.
In the second half Thunder Basin outscored Central 32-21 and was able to pull away late at the free throw line. The win pushes the Bolts to 14-3 on the season.
Senior point guard Deegan Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points, followed by senior Cade Ayers with 11 and senior McKale Holte with seven. Williams also had a team-high nine rebounds and eight assists while Holte and Ayers collected five rebounds each.
The Bolts will return to the court for another big test this weekend. Thunder Basin will host No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.