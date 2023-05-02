022523-spt-boysstatewrestling07.JPG
Thunder Basin senior Lane Catlin, right, prepares to start a period of a 285-pound match against Kelly Walsh senior Mason Walker during the Wyoming Class 4A Boys State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Thunder Basin senior Lane Catlin won the state award for the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for wrestling and academic success.

