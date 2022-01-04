Rodeo fans gather for 19th annual New Year's Eve Buck & Ball

Sixty of the best professional rodeo athletes in the world met for the 19th annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball on Friday inside the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The athletes were greeted by a sell-out crowd of roughly 4,000 people who were not disappointed by the competition. The event included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding for a total purse of $59,611.
This year’s installment of the annual Buck & Ball was the first since 2019 after last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19. Twenty athletes participated in each event, with the top 4 riders advancing to the final round.
All stock used in the rodeo were born and raised in Campbell County, event coordinator Tif Robertson said.
Tanner Aus started the night by winning the first round of bareback riding with a score of 91 points. His first round win earned him a $2,087 check.
After tying for fourth place in the first round with a score of 84 to qualify for the short-go, Logan Patterson won the bareback riding finals with a score of 87.5 on Harper and Morgan Company’s Sippin’ Fire Water. His first-place finish paid out $2,087.
After finishing third in the second round with a score of 82, Aus finished atop the average standings with 174 points to earn an additional $2,087. Aus was the top-earner in the bareback riding with a total of $5,356 on the night, followed by Seth Hardwick with $4,800 and Patterson with $3,895.
In the saddle bronc riding, Zeke Thurston won the opening round with a score of 86 for $2,077. Logan Hay finished second (84.5, $1,593), Sage Newman finished third (82.5, $1,177) and Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay tied for fourth (82, $623 each) to qualify for the final round.
In the short-go, Hay finished first with a score of 88 on Korkow Pro Rodeos’ Onion Ring for a $2,077 payout. After tying for third in the third round with a score of 85, Thurston finished first in the average with 171 points for a $2,077 check.
Thurston was the highest paid saddle bronc rider during the night, walking away with a total of $5,124, followed by Hay who won $4,297 and Newman who won $3,947.
The biggest winners of the event came in the bull riding event to cap the night. Cole Wagner won the first round with a score of 87.5 for a $2,096 payout. Riggin Shippy finished second (86.5, $1,607), Scottie Knapp finished third (85.5, $1,188) and Tristen Hutchings finished fourth (84.5, $769) to qualify for the short-go.
Only two riders scored in the final round of bull riding. Hutchings won with a score of 81.5 on Burch Rodeo’s Double Threat to win $3,738 and Shippy finished second with a score of 80 to win $3,249. Shippy finished first in the average with a total score of 166.5 to win an additional $2,096.
Shippy was the top-earner for the bull riders with a total of $6,952 on the night. Hutchings won $6,114 and Wagner won $3,284.
After a two-year break, local rodeo fans were able to ring in the new year by watching some of the best rodeo athletes in the world compete. The rodeo was immediately followed by a live concert by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers inside Central Pavilion.
This year’s event was the best one yet and fans should be excited to return to Cam-plex in December, Robertson said. The 20th annual New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball will be event rodeo fans won’t want to miss.
