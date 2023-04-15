An idea came to Karonce Higgins the morning of the Gillette Mustangs’ game against the Billings Outlaws. As the rest of the team suited up for the game, he grabbed a pen and paper.
Higgins, the Mustang’s 6-foot-1 receiver, knew he was going to score that game — a fair assumption considering his eight touchdowns through five games — and when he scored, he said somebody would need to pick up whichever defensive back he beat for the touchdown.
After reaching the end zone that night, Higgins pulled out the paper from under his knee pad and showed its message for the arena to see: “Somebody call his momma.”
“If I score a touchdown, someone needs to call his momma because his momma needs to come get him,” Higgins said after the game.
When the game ends, he’s a completely different person. He’s quiet and shy, still bearing the weight of being the scrawny, small kid from rural Arkansas with 10 older siblings. He signs autographs and takes pictures like the rest of the team, but he doesn’t make a lot of noise.
That’s who Higgins is except for the 60 minutes when he is on the gridiron. For those 60 minutes, he is the best version of himself. He’s confident, aggressive and wants his opponents to know that he’s better than them.
Cedric Walker scoured the internet looking for talent that could help him rebuild the Gillette Mustangs. This was his first time as both head coach and general manager and there was a lot of work to do to turn around a team that had won five games in two years. He stumbled upon tape of The Spring League, a developmental league that folded in 2021. Higgins stood out.
Walker worked to get Higgins’ phone number and their first call was via FaceTime. Walker pleaded his case to bring Higgins to Gillette. Higgins wasn’t sure. He discussed it all with his family — the move, the team, what this could do for his career. Walker told Higgins to trust him and that what he was building in Gillette was special. The opportunity to play with the Mustangs could propel him up to the next levels of football.
He got back to Walker with his answer: Yes.
Five weeks into the regular season and Higgins said he made the right decision. Higgins is the offense’s best weapon. Not only that, he’s one of the top weapons in Champions Indoor Football. He leads the league in receiving yards and is third in touchdowns. He accounts for over half of quarterback Mike Pina’s 703 passing yards. Higgins leads the league in yards per catch and is third in receptions. For many drives, he has been the one to bail the offense out and Walker still thinks that the offense should manufacture more touches for Higgins.
Higgins says his success stems from his determination. It’s a product of his upbringing, being the youngest in a family of athletes. His older brothers played football, one boxed and Higgins sought to prove himself. He worked his way from high school in Searcy, Arkansas to a Division II school in southern Arkansas where he dominated as a track athlete and broke out his final year as a receiver.
After the 2018 season, Higgins has searched for playing opportunities wherever he could find them. He has been around the country fighting to keep his dream of playing in the NFL alive. It isn’t easy, but Higgins knows what he can do. He’s confident in his ability to compete at the highest level. He has played with and against players who have made it to the Show, and he believes he can hold his own.
“I’ve gotten knowledge at everywhere I’ve been,” Higgins said. “I’ve gotten knowledge from players I’ve played against. And I’ve played against some players that have been in the NFL … That gave me a sense of if I can play against them, I can probably go higher in my playing level.”
It’s a long journey to achieve his dream. Some people chase it all their life and are never able to make that jump to the highest level. It brings players all around the country to places they’ve never seen or heard before. Higgins had never heard of Gillette and his knowledge of Wyoming is rudimentary from basic geography classes in school. Higgins hates the cold. He experienced it a little from living in Arkansas, but not to the degree he has to deal with in Wyoming.
Yet he came to Gillette to fight for his dream. After The Spring League closed, he needed another chance to showcase what he can do.
At each stop Higgins has said he’s learned and improved in his game. He’s fast — his accolades as a college track athlete support that — and he’s strong. Higgins bullies defenders. He says he likes the violence of the sport. Like any receiver at any level, he works a lot on his route tree. It’s why he will so often be found deep downfield with a defender desperately trying to catch up to him.
If all goes well, Higgins will not return to Gillette. It’s the bittersweet reality of this level of football, the reality that every player is looking to move up to higher level of the game. Players climb the rungs of indoor football in an attempt to go play outside.
For Walker, it’s not bittersweet at all. It’s a reassurance that his scouting and development works, that he has built a program that has upward mobility in the football society. Sometimes all someone needs is a chance, and Walker is more than happy to provide that to someone trying to chase their dream.
Walker is not naive. He understands the situation around this level of football. Any chance he gets to help a player move up makes him feel like a “proud father.” He was a player not too long ago in the Arena Football League. He understands the desires and hopes of his players.
“He’s putting up numbers so teams will be looking at him,” Walker said. “All of these kids are a phone call away from getting an opportunity. I’m glad he trusted me, I’m glad he trusted this coaching staff. A lot of guys are trying to get to the NFL. There’s different avenues — use this avenue.”
It’s especially rewarding when it happens to players like Higgins. Walker sees the two sides of Higgins: the respectful, quiet person who wants to make an impression on the community and the confident star that bullies his opponents. As special as his on the field moments are, Walker appreciates his off the field moments just as much.
To Walker, the successful turnaround the team has had this year is because of the high character guys that make up the roster. He wants to build a team that not only competes with the best athletes he can recruit but the best men too.
It’s also on Higgins’s mind. He wants to make his mark on the field and put Gillette on the map. He wants his impact to outlast his playing career in Gillette. This is the quiet side of Higgins, the one that keeps to himself.
Higgins may be looking to move up to further pursue his dream, but he’s locked in on the Mustangs this year. He believes this is the best team in the league, even with last week’s loss to the Omaha Beef. The team’s failures have been self inflicted and the loss to Omaha was more of the same. Higgins, and the rest of the team, are confident that when they play their game, there’s no team in the league better.
There are two sides to Karonce Higgins. Both are drastically different from each other, yet both are exactly who he is. And both are why the Mustangs are 4-1 and a win on Saturday against the Topeka Tropics away from matching their franchise win total.
