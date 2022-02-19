The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams finished eighth and ninth respectively at the Class 4A state meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center this weekend.
The Camels finished with a team score of 68 and the Bolts finished with a score of 44. Campbell County swam in seven finals events Saturday while the Bolts swam in five.
Junior David Fenderson was the top finisher for Campbell County. Fenderson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 06.27 seconds. Freshman CJ Gaskins also placed in the 500-yard freestyle in sixth place with a time of 5:15.05.
Fenderson finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle for the Camels with a time of 1:51.40 and the team of Fenderson, Gaskins, freshman Eric Granat and senior Matthis Debruyne finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.82.
Granat, Debruyne, Gaskins and freshman Giancarlo Newman finished seventh in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.74 and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.25. Gaskins finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.65.
Thunder Basin's top finisher was the team of senior Eric Thompson, sophomore Reid Pollick, sophomore Hayden Chambers and sophomore Treyden Smith in sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.21.
Thompson, Smith, Pollick and senior Ethan Tuckett finished seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.21, Thompson finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.72, Smith finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.23 and Thompson finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.03.
Laramie won the team title with a score of 295, followed by Cheyenne Central (239), Cheyenne South (181), Sheridan (173), Kelly Walsh (162), Evanston (83), Rock Springs (74), Campbell County (68), Thunder Basin (44), Cheyenne East (41) and Natrona County (6).
