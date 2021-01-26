CCHS boys split first two conference games
In the first quarter, the Campbell County High School boys basketball team looked like a team that could not be beat against Sheridan Friday night. In the first five minutes, senior Luke Hladky scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers.
But as the game progressed, the Broncs slowly began to close in on the Camels to win 63-62.
After Hladky’s hot start, the Camels took a 23-14 lead into the second quarter. After an 8-0 Sheridan run, the two teams went into the locker room at halftime deadlocked at 34-34.
After losing the lead, CCHS responded by outscoring the Broncs 15-9 in the third quarter to take a 49-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. There, missed free throws and costly turnovers landed the Camels their first conference loss of the season.
Campbell County held the lead up until the final minutes of the contest, but with 16 seconds left, Sheridan went up 63-62 after a pair of made free throws. The Camels had one last chance to take the lead back, but a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Hladky went in an out as time expired.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was Hladky with 30 points, followed by Austin Robertson with 13, Jason Fink with nine, and Jefferson Neary and Gabe Gibson both adding five.
The boys moved on to play Kelly Walsh, winning 64-54 at home Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
The Camels took an early 21-15 lead into the second quarter and continued to add to it, going into the locker room up 36-24 on the Trojans. CCHS was outscored 30-28 in the second half, but the team’s lead was big enough to give the Camels its first win of the season against a conference opponent.
Leading in scoring for CCHS was senior Hladky with 21 points, followed by Robertson with 15, Neary with 11 and Gibson and Fink with six apiece.
CCHS girls start conference season 2-0
The Campbell County High School girls basketball team picked as good a time as any to break a 3-game losing streak, earning a big win over Sheridan 50-42 Friday night.
The Camels took an early 15-11 lead after the first quarter, going on a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead before the Broncs battled back to a 26-21 score going into halftime. While Sheridan battled with Campbell County in the second half, the Camels defense forced 20 turnovers to keep the ball out of Sheridan’s possession.
Leading in scoring for CCHS was senior Shaelea Milliron with 14 points, followed by Zoey Zimmerman with eight and freshman Sydnee Streitz with seven. Streitz also added four assists and five steals in her first start of the season.
While the stats don’t always tell the full story, junior Maddie Jacobson was a force on defense for the Camels, blocking five shots to keep Sheridan from scoring easy baskets under the hoop. While the Camels shot just 1-9 from 3-point range, the lone make came from Milliron late in the fourth quarter to ice the win for Campbell County.
The girls improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 46-30 win over Kelly Walsh at home Saturday afternoon. The Camels moved to a 4-5 record on the season.
Kelly Walsh led 13-12 after the first quarter but the Camels took the lead going into halftime by holding the Trojans to just four points in the second period. CCHS outscored Kelly Walsh 18-5 in the third quarter.
The Camels’ stingy defense held the Trojans to just 19% shooting from the field including 1-10 from 3-point range. Campbell County dominated the boards as well, out-rebounding Kelly Walsh 45-21.
Milliron led the Camels in scoring, scoring 16 points on 7-16 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists. Behind Milliron in points for Campbell County was Jacobson with 10, Millie Riss with seven, Liv Castellanos with seven and Zimmerman with four.
TBHS, CCHS swim teams host Dual Meet Championships
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams hosted the Dual Meet Championships at the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday and Saturday.
Over the weekend, the Bolts went 1-2 after beating Campbell County 96-42 Friday and losing 84-66 to Laramie and 128-47 to Kelly Walsh Saturday. The Camels also lost to Kelly Walsh 132-31 and Laramie 147-27 to go 0-3.
During Friday’s dual between Campbell County and Thunder Basin, Bolts’ Brayden Rech won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.32 while teammate Caleb Carsrud won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.20.
Thunder Basin’s Eric Thompson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.30 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.10. Ethan Tuckett won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.15 while Hayden Chambers won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.76.
The Bolts’ relay team of Rech, Carsrud, Chambers and Tuckett won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.54 while Thompson, Treyden Smith, Tuckett and Carsrud won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.66. Chambers, Smith, Rech and Reid Pollick won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:11.31.
State-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton also won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 253.60 for the Bolts.
For Campbell County, senior Caden Morton won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.14 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.26.
Against Laramie on Saturday, Thunder Basin’s relay team of Rech, Carsrud, Thompson and Smith won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.98.
Individually, Thompson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.48, Carsrud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.34 and Tuckett won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.84.
Rech also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.26 while Smith won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.00.
In the Camels’ dual against Kelly Walsh, Morton was again the lone winner for Campbell County in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.19.
Against its last dual of the weekend against Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin won two events, including Smith in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.40 and Carsrud in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.63.
Morton remained the only event-winner for Campbell County against Laramie, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.33.
