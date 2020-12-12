The Campbell County High School girls basketball team recovered from Friday night's season-opening loss with a 59-33 win over Evanston at the Re-Max Basketball Tournament in Gillette Saturday afternoon.
The win brings the Camels record back to 1-1 on the season. CCHS shot 25 for 49 from the field for a 42% clip.
Leading in scoring for Campbell County was senior Liv Castellanos with 18 points. Sophomore Madison Robertson added 13 points including three successful three-pointers to clinch the win for the Camels.
While the Campbell County offense looked improved from the team's 50-43 loss to Scottsbluff Friday night, the defense was the headline during Saturday's win. The Evanston offense was flustered from the beginning all the way to the end of the game, struggling on every possession to simply get the ball inbounds.
The Camels forced 31 turnovers in total, resulting in 23 points off of turnovers for CCHS.
The Camels did suffer two injuries in the game, with starter Shaelea Milliron and senior Halle Hladky both leaving the contest in the second quarter.
After splitting the first two games of the season, the Camels will travel to the Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament in Green River for games Friday and Saturday.
