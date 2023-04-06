CCHS Boys Soccer Vs. Central
Campbell County’s Garrett Herther battles for possession of the ball Friday, March 31 during a match against Cheyenne Central at Campbell County High School.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School's boys soccer team couldn't steal a win from Sheridan High School on the road, losing 1-0 on Thursday.

