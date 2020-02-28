Bolts and Camels returned to the Campbell County Field House for the second straight week Thursday, this time for Sheridan High School’s senior day.
The Thunder Basin girls indoor track and field team was the top finisher of the Gillette teams, as Kezley Yeager led the way to a 40-point win over second-place Sheridan.
The TBHS boys team couldn’t touch the Broncs, though, finished second with a team score of 96, well behind Sheridan’s 300.
As for Campbell County, the girls were third with 102 points, while the boys were fourth of four teams, with Lovell rounding out the field.
Yeager had one of the top performances of the meet and claimed two of the seven wins on the day for Thunder Basin. She won the 55-meter dash in 7.5 seconds, the 400 in just over a minute and was also on the winning 4x400-meter relay team.
Yeager is the state’s top 4A 400 runner and has the fifth-best time in the 200 and 55-meter dash.
Jozi Edwards of Wright won the 55 hurdles in 9.19 seconds with teammate Bailey Carpenter hot on her heels for second for the Bolts. Carpenter also notched a runner-up finish in the high jump.
Edwards played basketball last year, but has joined a group of about six hurdlers jockeying for the top spot at state. Knowing that has brought a new kind of focus.
“One little thing can drop you from second to sixth pretty quick,” Edwards said. “I feel like I’ve progressed quite a bit. Maybe not so much in my times, but more of the little skill things and eventually it’ll work into times.”
The third sprinter to get into the winner’s circle was Annakaye Pitter in the 200-meter dash, as she clocked in at 27.32 seconds. Hailey Jones rounded out the individual winners for TBHS, rolling to a four-second win in the 800, while teammate Madison Lubben finished one spot behind her.
Jones and Pitter also were on the winning 1,600 sprint medley team with Edwards and Kendall Bellon.
On the boys side, second was the best finish for the Bolts, as Hayden Minchow was runner-up in the long and triple jumps.
Steven Mansheim grabbed another second for TBHS in the 55 hurdles, while Donovan Hoffman added a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash, despite pulling up with an injury right at the end.
Camels tally 3 wins
Campbell County’s best results also came from the girls team, which accounted for all three CCHS wins on the day.
Their two individual winners came in the field events, led by Lauryn Love. She continued her dominant form in the shot put ring, winning by more than a foot at 38 feet, 10.5 inches.
Sophomore Nyomi Moore set a new season best of 16-9.50 in the long jump to win and she also was second in the 55-meter dash and the 200.
Yeager beat her in the 55 dash by 0.04 seconds and Moore jokingly said Yeager’s inch of extra stride was the difference.
“I like her because she’s a competitor, and it boosts my confidence because she’s a senior and I’m this close to her,” Moore said. “Every step, she would just inch, inch, inch away.”
Moore somehow came even closer to a win in the 200 and was edged by a mere 0.02 seconds by Pitter.
Teammate Sydalee Brown felt that same pain in the triple jump, as her second-place distance of 33 feet, 10 inches was a personal record by about 2 feet, but was 0.25 inches shy of a win.
While she was excited to set a new personal mark, being within reach of the win and missing out is “frustrating.”
“Because, really, that could just be a twist in the tape,” she said.
Moore and Brown were also on the winning 4x200 relay team with Maddy Edwards and Aja Roberts.
Like Thunder Basin, the CCHS boys team just couldn’t match up with Sheridan. The Broncs won every boys event, which didn’t leave any top spots for the two Gillette teams.
Vijay Pitter was the standout for CCHS, breaking a personal shot put record with a throw of 49-3 to place second. Other than one meet this year, he said he’s improved his mark every week.
The state meet is March 6-7 at the Campbell County Field House and the progression Pitter sees has built some confidence.
“My goal was 50 (feet) heading into the season and I was a couple of inches away from it in this meet, but I’m pretty sure I’ll get it next week,” he said. “I’m going to get in there and throw that shot put as far as I can.
