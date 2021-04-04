The Gilllette Wild junior hockey team's season ended with a 2-0 road playoff loss to the Great Falls Americans Saturday night in Montana. The loss came in the tiebreaker of a three-game series.
After dropping the first game 2-0 in Gillette Thursday night, the Wild traveled to Great Falls to play the last two games of the series on the Americans' home ice. In game two, the Wild were able to tie the series 1-1 with a 3-2 overtime win Friday night to keep the team's season alive.
Saturday's matchup was a win-or-go-home game for both teams and Great Falls was able to come away with the 2-0 win to advance to the second round of the Fraser Cup Playoffs in the Frontier Division of the North American Tier 3 Hockey League.
The Wild end the season with a 24-17-1-1 record during coach Ethan Hayes' first year at the helm of the program.
For more on the Gillette Wild's playoff series, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or read Tuesday's print edition.
