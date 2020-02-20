Thursday
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Friday
Campbell County girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Regional wrestling, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track (Basin Nation) at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Cheyenne Capitals, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Pinedale Glaciers, 6 a.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Miles City Generals, 5:30 p.m.
Regional wrestling, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA
Sunday
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 27
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell County indoor track at Sheridan Invite at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
Feb. 28
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
State wrestling, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Laramie, TBA
Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
Feb. 29
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round
Region IX men’s basketball tournament - first round
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
State wrestling, TBA
Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
March 1
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round
Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
March 5
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - second round
Region IX men’s basketball tournament
4A East Regional basketball
March 6
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - third round
Region IX men’s basketball tournament
4A East Regional basketball
Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
March 7
Region IX women’s basketball tournament - championship
Region IX men’s basketball tournament
4A East Regional basketball
Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
