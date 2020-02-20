Thursday

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Friday

Campbell County girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Regional wrestling, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track (Basin Nation) at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Cheyenne Capitals, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Pinedale Glaciers, 6 a.m.

Campbell County girls basketball vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, vs. Miles City Generals, 5:30 p.m.

Regional wrestling, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA

Sunday

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 27

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County indoor track at Sheridan Invite at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

Feb. 28

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

Campbell County indoor track at Laramie, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

Feb. 29

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round

Region IX men’s basketball tournament - first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

March 1

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - first round

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

March 5

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - second round

Region IX men’s basketball tournament

4A East Regional basketball

March 6

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - third round

Region IX men’s basketball tournament

4A East Regional basketball

Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

March 7

Region IX women’s basketball tournament - championship

Region IX men’s basketball tournament

4A East Regional basketball

Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

