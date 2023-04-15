TBHS Softball Vs. Central
Buy Now

Thunder Basin’s Allie Rodgers throws to a Cheyenne Central batter Saturday during the second game of a double header at the Energy Capitol Sports Complex in Gillette

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin found it's bats on Saturday against Cheyenne Central High School after struggling in the batter's box on Friday against Cheyenne East High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.