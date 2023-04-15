Thunder Basin found it's bats on Saturday against Cheyenne Central High School after struggling in the batter's box on Friday against Cheyenne East High School.
Friday
The first game against Cheyenne East was close until the end of the game. Neither team had any success offensively until the sixth inning. The Thunderbirds scored three runs in the sixth from Emily Schlagel's two-run homer after Gracie Oswald scored on a wild pitch.
The Bolts responded with a two-run home run from Lauren O'Laughlin. The Thunderbirds retired three of the next four Bolts batters to stop the scoring there.
The final inning featured two crucial errors on the Bolts that gave Cheyenne East the 6-2 lead. Thunder Basin again couldn't generate offense in the batter's box and the team only managed a hit in the final frame.
Thunder Basin's second game had more runs from the team, but the runs didn't come until the Bolts were already in a deficit.
Cheyenne East scored the first eight runs. Two runs came in the first, one in the second and the other five came in the third inning. Five hits in the third brought the Thunderbirds their eight-run lead.
The Bolts responded well in the third, scoring six runs of their own. Thunder Basin loaded the bases with its first three batters, then had two RBI singles that brought home three runners. A double and a sacrifice bunt brought the remaining three runners of the inning home.
While Thunder Basin closed the gap in the third, Cheyenne East opened it back up with five more runs. The Bolts could only manage two when they returned to the plate and the game ended with Cheyenne East sweeping Thunder Basin and taking a 13-8 win in the second game.
Saturday
Thunder Basin's offense had a complete makeover against Cheyenne Central the following day on Saturday. The Bolts torched Cheyenne Central in the first two innings of the first matchup with nine runs in the first inning and six in the second.
The Bolts had six runs before Cheyenne Central could record the second out of the first inning. Addie Rouse, a freshman, had a weekend in the box and hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the game. The Bolts were able to score three more runs on a single and an error later in the inning.
Ella Partlow dominated in the circle, striking out two batters in the second inning. She finished with six strikeouts in five innings of work.
The Bolts added a 16th run in the fourth while Cheyenne Central couldn't crack the scoreboard until the final fifth inning of the game, bringing in two runs. The 16 runs was much needed for the team after the struggles batting on Friday night.
In the final game of the weekend, the Bolts were again able to take a commanding lead from the start. The Bolts scored six runs in the first, three coming from Rouse's second home run of the day. Thunder Basin held an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Cheyenne Central found some offense in the third inning. The Indians hit two home runs that brought home three runs. Senior Bolt Emma Kimberling hit a homer of her own in the bottom of the third and the Bolts managed to equal Cheyenne Central in runs in the third inning.
The fourth inning featured more home runs, but not before the Indians were able to add two more runs from a double and a walk that set up a two-run home run. Cheyenne Central cut the 8-0 lead down to a 11-9 lead.
The Bolts again were able to respond, collecting five hits that brought home five runs. The 16-9 game was called for time as the Bolts were set to take the field in the bottom of the fifth.
The weekend was up and down for the Bolts, but the team ended on a strong note and fixed the offensive issues the team had on Friday. The Bolts will face Wheatland High School on Thursday before a matchup against Campbell County High School on Saturday.
