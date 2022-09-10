Crosstown volleyball
Campbell County High School junior Aubry DeWine is introduced before Thursday's crosstown volleyball match with Thunder Basin at CCHS.

 News Record Photo/Alex Taylor

The Campbell County High School volleyball team went a perfect 6-0 at this weekend's Star Valley Invite in Afton.

The Camels won matches against Evanston, Cokeville, Star Valley, Shoshoni, Kemmerer and Jackson.

