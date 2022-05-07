The Campbell County High School softball team improved to 10-1 in conference play after going 3-1 on the road this weekend.
The Camels beat Laramie 10-3 on Thursday and Cheyenne South 17-0 on Friday in conference games. Campbell County beat Cheyenne East 16-5 on Friday and lost 9-8 to Laramie on Thursday in non-conference games to move to 16-7 on the season.
The Camels started the weekend with a big bounce-back win over Laramie after losing their first conference game of the season to crosstown Thunder Basin on Tuesday. Campbell County held a 5-3 lead going into the last inning before plating five runs in the top half of the seventh to close out the game.
Natalie Clonch led the way at the plate with three RBIs including a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Addy Rambo drove in two runs and Jayden Snyder and Avery Gray finished with one RBI apiece.
Gray earned the win on the mojnd with three runs allowed on six hits while striking out 15 in seven innings of work.
In game two against the Plainsmen, Campbell County scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead but Laramie scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the game. Non-conference games are played on a timer so the game ended after five innings.
The Camels out-hit the Plainsmen 10-6. Gray and Clonch each homered in the game and led the team with two RBIs apiece. Paige Shaffer took the loss on the mound with four runs allowed on five hits in 2.2 innings of relief.
Campbell County responded with a blowout win over South on Friday. The Camels collected 17 runs on 11 hits while holding the Bison to just two hits in the five-inning game that ended because of the mercy rule.
Erica Dominguez led the team at the plate with four RBIs, followed by Clonch, Rambo and Snyder with two RBIs each. Gray earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in three shut-out innings. Shaffer pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs on two hits.
Friday's non-conference game against East was a makeup game from earlier this season. Campbell County scored seven runs in the top of the first inning before plating nine more in the fifth inning to close out the game.
Gray, Shaffer and Alexis Alexander all homered in the contest. Gray and Rambo each finished with a team-high three RBIs and Lanae Kimbley, Shaffer and Alexander drove in two runs apiece.
Gray won her third game of the weekend on the mound and allowed three runs (zero earned) on five hits while striking out eight in four innings. Shaffer pitched one inning of relief and allowed two runs and struck out two.
Campbell County will return to the field for its last two games of the regular season this week. The Camels will host crosstown Thunder Basin at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
