Baseball is officially back in Gillette.
The Gillette Post 42 American Legion program took the field at its own facility for the first time since the baseball season was suspended in late March, banning team contact.
“It feels like a kid on Christmas,” Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “These last couple months have been really hard.
“These two months you’re (usually) spending a lot of time building your team and building those relationships with your players.”
Perleberg said that the plan was to divide each team into groups of eight. Then each group would practice on the varsity field and the practice field at the same time to adhere to the under 10-people per area rule.
There were other rules implemented across Wyoming, according to the Saturday operations plan, including:
- Teams will follow all state and county health orders.
- No games will be played.
- No sick players can practice.
- Players will be 6 feet apart from each other.
- All players use their own equipment.
- There will be no dugout use, team water jugs or sunflower seeds.
- Players will need to wash their hands before and after practice.
- Restrooms will need to be cleaned after each practice.
- Batting gloves will be required and bats need to be cleaned after each practice.
- Practice baseballs need to be cleaned after each practice.
- Baseball facilities will be cleaned after each practice.
Players won’t be able to tag other players out and catchers will not be able to squat behind batters, which limits what the teams can do on a practice field.
“I think it’s definitely going to take a couple weeks to get used to everything,” senior Roughrider Tanner Richards said. “It’s going to be definitely different than it has been in the past, but it’s better than nothing at least.”
There will be no American Legion games played in Wyoming until restrictions ease further.
If games get the OK to be played later in May, there will probably be restrictions that limit or ban spectators, and other restrictions will need to take place as well.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. For me, it’s my last season so the coronavirus thing kind of got a little scary there for a bit,” said Cole Swisher, a senior who plans to study at the University of Wyoming in the fall and be done with competitive baseball. “I’m just glad we’re playing at this point. We have a season.”
